Deaf athletes stage protest demanding equality in cash rewards, sports awards as given to Paralympians

The All India Sports Council of the Deaf staged a demonstration in New Delhi's Jantar Mantar demanding equality in cash rewards and sports awards as given to the Paralympians. The athletes stated that the Deaf Olympics are sanctioned by the International Olympic Committee and thus they should also be eligible for awards such as Arjuna Award and Khel Ratna Award. The number of athletes and participating countries in the Deaf Olympics are same as that of Paralympics. However, the deaf athletes' achievements are not counted for the awards, said Shash.