Deadly dust storm in Rajasthan, more than 100 killed in UP

More than 100 people have been killed in Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, owing to severe dust storms which hit several parts of western and northern India on Wednesday. In Uttar Pradesh alone, the high-intensity dust storm left 70 people dead, 83 injured and 105 domesticated animals killed with Agra, Bijnor, Bareli, Saharanpur, Pilibhit, Firozabad, Chitrakoot, Muzaffarnagar, Rae Bareli and Unnao among the worst affected. The storms also caused widespread damage to private and public property, as many houses were left battered and trees uprooted. Electricity connection in many areas was also severed as power lines and electricity poles were damaged. Meanwhile, in Rajasthan a total of 35 people have been killed so far including 17 people in Bharatpur, nine in Dholpur, nine in Alwar and leaving 205 people injured. Expressing sorrow at the loss of lives due to dust storms, Rajasthan Home Minister Gulab Chand Kataria has ordered a compensation of Rs. 4 lakh each to the next of kin of the deceased in the state.