DDCA messes up facts while honouring Sehwag

New Delhi, Oct 31 (IANS) The Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) on Tuesday committed a huge blunder while dedicating the Ferozshah Kotla Stadium's Gate No.3 to former India opener Virender Sehwag.

The gate contained a cut-out of Sehwag, with the line "Legends are forever", and a panel recounting statistics and achievements from his remarkable international career spanning 14 years.

On the panel, Sehwag was described as "the only Indian to score a triple hundred in Test cricket".

The DDCA, however failed to recognise that Sehwag isn't the lone Indian as Karnataka batsman Karun Nair also scored a triple ton, not very long ago.

Nair slammed a crucial 303 against England at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai in December last year.

Interestingly, Nair leads the city-based Delhi Daredevils franchise in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Coming back to Sehwag, the Sultan of Multan as he is popularly known as, is the only Indian to score two triple centuries.

Sehwag blasted his maiden triple century (309) against Pakistan in Multan in 2004 and four years later smashed 319 against South Africa in Chennai in 2008.

