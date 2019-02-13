DDCA to increase security during trials

New Delhi, Feb 13 (IANS) In the aftermath of attack on Amit Bhandari, the Delhi and District Cricket Association chief selector and former India pacer, DDCA President Rajat Sharma on Wednesday assured of better security for selectors during trials.

At an interaction with IANS, Sharma said now only players will be allowed to enter the ground and the DDCA will keep the local police in the loop wherever trials are conducted. "The security of our selectors is of utmost importance for us. Now onwards, only players will be granted entry to the grounds during trials and not their friends or family members," Sharma told IANS.

"We will also inform the local police wherever the trials will be conducted. I assure that the DDCA will provide the best security cover to players and selectors," he remarked.

Earlier on Wednesday, Sharma slapped life ban on Under-23 cricketer Anuj Dedha for assaulting Bhandari for not including him in the list of probables for the state U-23 squad. "We (DDCA) are imposing a life ban on the player that attacked chief selector Bhandari, apart from following all the legal procedures. The attack was a henious crime and an attempt on his (Bhandari's) life," Sharma said.

"He (Anuj Dedha) has been banned from all forms of cricket activities in Delhi," Sharma told IANS over phone.

Bhandari was attacked by a group of unidentified people during the Under-23 state trials at St Stephens ground here on Monday after Dedha confronted him over not being included in the list of probables.

Bhandari was hit by iron rods and hockey sticks. He was rushed to a hospital by co-selector Sukhvinder Singh. Bhandari received 7 stitches for cuts on his feet and head.

