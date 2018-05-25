DDCA Elections: Ex-cricketer Madan Lal, BCCI President's wife file nomination

The Delhi and Districts Cricket Association (DDCA) election is slated on June 30 and ahead of it, former Indian cricketer Madan Lal has filed the nomination for the post of President. After playing for almost 25 years in Delhi, Lal and his team wishes to raise the standards of the association. He will be contesting against renowned Indian journalist Rajat Sharma and Supreme Court lawyer Vikas Singh. Shashi Khanna, wife of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) acting president CK Khanna will be contesting for the post of vice-president.