DDCA bans cricketer for assaulting selector

New Delhi, Feb 13 (IANS) Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) Chief Rajat Sharma on Wednesday said that the association will impose a life ban on Under-23 cricketer Anuj Dedha for physically assaulting former India pacer and selector Amit Bhandari for not including him in the state U-23 side.

"We are imposing a life ban on the player that attacked chief selector Amit Bhandari, apart from following all the legal procedures. He will be banned from all cricket activities," Rajat Sharma said at a press conference.

Former India pacer and current DDCA chairman of the senior selection committee Amit Bhandari was attacked by a group of unidentified goons during the Under-23 state trials at St Stephens ground here on Monday.

Bhandari was hit by iron rods and hockey sticks at the trials, before being rushed to a hospital by his co-selector Sukhvinder Singh.

The goons fled the spot before the police could arrive.

Bhandari got 7 stitches for cuts on his legs and head.

