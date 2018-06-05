DDCA to bag 'Best Overall Performance Award' of BCCI

New Delhi, June 5 (IANS) Delhi and District Cricket Association was on Tuesday named for the 'Best Overall Performance Award' by the BCCI for the consistency shown by its senior and junior teams in both men and women, its Court Appointed Administrator said.

"DDCA is pleased to hear that BCCI has conferred this State Association with the Best Overall Performance Award' for the consistency of both the Senior and Junior teams in both the Men and Womens formats," Justice (Retd.) Vikramjit Sen said in a release.

"Talented DDCA players Mr. Tejas Baroka and Mr. Jonty Sidhu have also been recognized as the highest wicket taker (Under 23) and highest scorer (under 19) respectively which is laudable. Congratulations to the talented players of DDCA who have made this Award possible," Justice Sen said.

Meanwhile, India women's team batter Deepti Sharma was nominated for the Jagmohan Dalmiya Trophy for Best Women Cricketer (senior domestic) in the 2017-18 season. This award comprises a trophy and cash prize of Rs. 1.5 lakhs.

