DCGI relaxes norms for 'well-established' COVID vaccines

Amid a massive shortage of COVID vaccines across the country, the Drugs Controller General of India which is the head of department of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization of the Government of India responsible for approval of licences of specified categories of drugs such as blood and blood products, IV fluids, vaccines, and sera in India has relaxed norms for 'well-established' COVID vaccines, deciding to exempt such vaccines from post-approval bridging clinical trials & to do away with testing every batch if the vaccine batch has been certified by National Control Lab of the Country of Origin. Watch the full video to know more about this story and stay updated with the latest news and breaking stories only on Times Now.