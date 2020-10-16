Days After Release, Mufti Likely to Address Press Conference Today

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti is likely to address a press conference on Friday, 16 October, days after being released from detention.

In an order dated 13 October, the Jammu and Kashmir government revoked the detention order of Mehbooba Mufti, more than a year after she was detained.

The chief of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) was detained a day before the abrogation of Jammu and Kashmir's special status and its bifurcation into Union territories was announced on 5 August 2019.

On Thursday, National Conference leader and former Jammu and Kashmir CM Farooq Abdullah announced the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration, with the aim to restore J&K's Constitutional status as it existed before 5 August last year.

Also Read: Farooq & Omar Visit Mufti, Gupkar Signatories to Meet on Thursday

The announcement came after an all-party meeting at Abdullah's residence in Srinagar, that was attended by Omar Abdullah and Mufti. With this, the political parties in Kashmir gave a formal shape to their alliance formed after the revocation of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir last year.

. Read more on Politics by The Quint.Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just For YouDays After Release, Mufti Likely to Address Press Conference Today . Read more on Politics by The Quint.