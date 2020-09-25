Farm Bills Row: Days After Parl Nod, Nationwide Protests Underway

Days after Parliament passed the contentious farm Bills, a nationwide protest is being held on Friday, 24 September, with over two dozen farmer organisations having announced their support to the call for the bandh.

Opposition parties, including the Congress, TMC, the Left, AAP and Samajwadi Party, have also extended support to the farmers in their protests.

The agitation against these farm Bills, which has been going on for the last couple of days, has been especially vociferous in the states of Punjab and Haryana. On Thursday, farmers from Punjab and Haryana blocked railway tracks, forcing the cancellation of some trains on local routes.

The Modi government got the contentious farm Bills passed in the Monsoon Session of Parliament, which concluded on 23 September, amid Opposition protests

BJP ally Akali Dal’s leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal resigned from the Union Cabinet on the day the Bills were passed in Lok Sabha

On Thursday, farmers’ bodies in Punjab began the ‘rail roko’ agitation, which will continue till 26 September, leading to the disruption of train services

RJD Workers Protest While Riding Buffaloes

RJD (Rashtriya Janata Dal) workers are holding a protest in Darbhanga, against the farm bills, while riding buffaloes.

Bihar: RJD (Rashtriya Janata Dal) workers protest in Darbhanga, against #FarmBills, while riding buffaloes. pic.twitter.com/cKA2wpXa6B — ANI (@ANI) September 25, 2020

Members of Karnataka State Farmers' Association Protest Near Bommanahalli

Members of Karnataka State Farmers' Association are holding a protest near Bommanahalli on Karnataka-Tamil Nadu highway.

Police personnel have been deployed in the area to ensure law and order is maintained and COVID safety norms are followed during protest.

Farmers Block Amritsar-Delhi National Highway Near Phillaur

Farmers, under the aegis of Bharatiya Kisan Union and Revolutionary Marxist Party of India (RMPI), have blocked the Amritsar-Delhi National Highway near Phillaur in Jalandhar, in protest against the farm Bills passed in the Parliament.

Police Personnel Deployed in Amritsar Ahead of Protests

Police personnel have been deployed in Amritsar city in the wake of farmers protest today, against the farm Bills passed in the Parliament.

"Security forces have been deployed at every crossroad and level crossing in the entire city so that no untoward incident takes place,” ACP Amritsar told ANI.

RJD Calls for Bihar 'Bandh' Against Farm Bills on Friday

Raising strong objections against the farm bills, the opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has called for a Bihar 'Bandh' on Friday. Party leader Tejashwi Yadav has asked supporters to hit the roads in each of the 38 districts headquarters of Bihar and register strong protests against the Bills.

In Patna, supporters have been asked to assemble at the party office on Veerchand Patel Path followed by march towards Income Tax roundabout, Dak Banglow Chowk and return to the party office, IANS reported.

Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee Continues 'Rail Roko' Agitation

The Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee is continuing their 'rail roko' agitation in Amritsar, in protest against the Farm Bills. The Committee is holding the 'rail roko' agitation from 24-26 September against the Bills.

No FIR for Violation of Sec 144 During Farmers' Protests: Punjab CM

Ahead of the protests against the farm Bills, Punjab CM Captain Amarinder on Thursday appealed to the farmers to maintain law and order and adhere to the COVID-19 safety protocols, reported ANI.

He reportedly said that no FIRs will be registered for violation of Section 144 during the protests.

