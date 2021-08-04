'Days of Work from Home, Akhilesh May Get Lost on UP's New Roads': BJP Takes Jibe on SP's Cycle Yatra

After being accused of doing ‘arm-chair politics’ and not getting on the road, Samajwadi Party chief and former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav will embark on a ‘cycle yatra’ in Lucknow on Thursday. The party has directed its senior leaders to take up cycle yatras in all the 75 districts of the state.

The yatra will be taken out against the inflation, farmer issues, unemployment, law and order and reservation under the BJP regime, the official statement of the party read.

The Samajwadi Party has chosen August 5 for cycle yatra as the date also marks the birth anniversary of socialist leader Janeshwar Mishra. This cycle will be taken out for 5 to 10 kilometers in every district. The Samajwadi Party also wants to highlight the alleged atrocities on Rampur MP Azam Khan by the Yogi Adityanath government.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, SP Chief said, “Due to widespread disorder in the state today, the general public is badly disturbed. The prices of essential food items have increased by two-three times while the students of petrol-diesel, cooking gas are touching the sky. The administration, especially the police force, is finding itself helpless in the face of the terror of criminals protected by power. Criminals are being treated as per their caste.”

“There is insecurity among the weaker sections. The Samajwadi Party has decided to fight against injustice through cycle yatra. On the birthday of Janeshwar Mishra who has also been the National Vice President of Samajwadi Party, the party will pay tribute to him in the same way as shown by him,” added SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav.

Meanwhile, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party has taken a jibe at SP chief and speaking to News18, BJP Spokesperson Rakesh Tripathi said, “Akhilesh Ji was doing work from home for a long time, now when he is planning to take out a cycle yatra, he might get confused when he hits the streets as he will see new roads and highways built by the Yogi Adityanath government. No matter how much Akhilesh Ji takes up cycle yatra, people of Uttar Pradesh have made up their mind to re-elect Yogi Adityanath.”

