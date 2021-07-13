Days of 3rd-Degree Torture Over, Plans Afoot to Bring 'Radical Changes' in IPC, CrPC, Says Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has said the Centre plans to bring about “radical changes” in the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) and the Indian Evidence Act to make them modern and relevant to the needs of present times.

Shah, during a speech at the National Forensic Science University (NFSU) in Gandhinagar on Monday, said “the days of third-degree torture are over” and proposed that forensic investigation be made compulsory for any crime that entails a punishment of six or more years, the Indian Express reported.

“The Indian government is in talks… to bring about radical changes in the IPC, CrPC and the Evidence Act. We want to make them modern as per the needs of the times and remove outdated elements and meet today’s challenges by adding new sections. I have had a suggestion for long that for all crimes in which the punishment is above six years, the visit of the forensics team should be compulsory. The prospect sounds great but do we have the manpower for it)?” the minister said.

Shah added that the “days of third-degree are over” and by using scientific evidence, “even a hard-hearted person can be broken down and convicted if forensic work is carried out properly”.

Speaking about the two kinds of accusations cops face — of no action and extreme action — Shah said just and natural action is “possible only when we make scientific evidence a major base of our investigation”.

On the new Centre for Excellence for Research and Analysis of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances at NFSU, Shah said, “It was extremely necessary to set up such a centre to strengthen the criminal justice system of this country… There are many challenges ahead of India in the 21st century and to overcome them, we have to systematise our criminal justice system.”

