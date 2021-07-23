'A New Day Zero': Zomato Makes Its Debut, Market Cap Crosses Rs 1 Lakh Crore

Zomato's shares were listed on the national bourses on Friday, 23 July, a day after the food delivery giant finalised its IPO share allotment, ahead of schedule. Earlier, the shares were to list on 27 July but Zomato decided to go public on 23 July instead.

As it made its debut, Zomato shares opened at Rs 116 per share versus its issue price of Rs 76 per share, reported Moneycontrol. Soon after the opening, Zomato's market cap also crossed Rs 1 lakh crore.

From 'one day to 'day one', Zomato's Twitter handle posted soon after.

Ahead of the listing, CEO Deepinder Goyal took to Twitter to write, "Never been so excited and indifferent at the same time."

Never been so excited and indifferent at the same time. #ZomatoIPO pic.twitter.com/fFVzSAXjvF — Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) July 23, 2021

Goyal had also penned a note to shareholders and India's startup ecosystem.

"Today is a big day for us. A new Day Zero. But we couldn’t have gotten here without the incredible efforts of India’s entire internet ecosystem," he wrote in a blog.

"We stand proudly and humbly on the shoulders of giants, and we thank everyone for giving us, and so many other startups, the opportunity to look ahead into the future," he added.

On the day of our listing, here’s something I want to share with our shareholders, and India’s startup ecosystem. https://t.co/BAIM8bTATY



The future looks exciting. I don’t know whether we will succeed or fail – we will surely, like always, give it our best. — Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) July 23, 2021

""I don’t know whether we will succeed or fail – we will surely, like always, give it our best. But I hope that the fact that we are here, inspires millions of Indians to dream bigger than we ever have, and build something way more incredible than what we can dream of."" - Deepinder Goyal

The bell ringing ceremony at Zomato's office, to celebrate the listing, will be a low-key affair with few in attendance, while employees working from home will be able to watch on a live-streaming link, Moneycontrol reported.

Zomato Ltd had on 14 July, launched its three-day initial public offering comprising a fresh issue of Rs 9,000 crore and sale of shares worth Rs 375 crore by existing investors, BloombergQuint reported.

The offer received a stellar response and was subscribed 38.25 times, reported Moneycontrol.

Zomato is going public as a professionally run company as none of its 74 shareholders hold more than 25 percent stake in it.

Founded in 2008, Zomato has three businesses: Food delivery, Hyper Pure, and Zomato Pro.

According to its IPO filings, Zomato's international segment contributes about a tenth to its business and 2.5 percent to its total assets.

(With inputs from Moneycontrol, CNBC-TV18 and BloombergQuint.)

