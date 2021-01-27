A day after ‘shameful show’ of Delhi violence, farmers appeared losing support of their own

Chandigarh, Jan 27 (PTI) A day after they stormed the historic Red Fort in Delhi while trampling police barricades en route their tractor rally and seen even seeking to run over individual policemen in a “shameful show” of violence, protesting farmers appeared to be losing the support of their own.

A ‘panchayat’ (meeting) of at least 15 villages in Haryana’s Rewari district on Wednesday asked farmers camping at Delhi-Jaipur National Highway in protest against the three central farm laws to vacate the road within 24 hours and with good effect.

Following the villagers' ultimatum, police said, farmers staying put near the Masani barrage cut in Rewari on the Jaipur-Delhi highway since January 3, vacated the site by Wednesday evening.

“The protesters have vacated the Masani cut protest site and some of them have moved to Tikri, while some have gone to Jai Singhpura Khera village (in Rajasthan on Haryana-Rajasthan border). Many others have returned home,” Rewari's Superintendent of Police, Abhishek Jorwal told PTI over the phone.

He said protesting farmers, laying siege near several toll plazas on highways in the state for the past several weeks, too vacated their protest sites by the evening.

The development came within hours of 15 villages of Rewari holding a panchayat on Wednesday and condemning the farmers’ acts on the Republic Day terming them as “most unfortunate” and a “shameful show” of violence. The panchayat was held at Dungarwas village in Rewari.

Giving vent to his outrage at the storming of the Red Fort, Masani village sarpanch, Capt Lala Ram, said, 'Such an onslaught at Red Fort on Republic Day is strongly condemnable.” “It was most unfortunate, it was a shameful show of violence,” the sarpanch said, referring to a news video footage of a tractor-borne man driving his vehicle after an individual policeman running for his life.

“Tirange ka apman, nahi sahega Hindustan (India will not tolerate the insult to its Tricolour),” villagers chanted as they towards protests sites on the highway to serve their ultimatum to farmers camping there.

They rant the air with slogans like “Bharat Mata Ki Jai” as they marched.

As Rewari villagers decided to serve ultimatum to vacate protest sites, the police, sensing trouble between the villagers and farmers talked to both sides.

Another Rewari police official said some village sarpanches told them that farmers blocking the highway should be asked to vacate the protests sites within 24 hours.

“We held a meeting with both sides,” he said.

Police officials said some villagers also complained of facing difficulties due to blockades on roads and accusing protesters of damaging roads and water pipelines.

Meanwhile, some villagers also asked the farmers holding protests near Gharaunda toll plaza in Karnal to vacate the site. PTI SUN VSD RAX RAX