Day-long elrow to reach India in March

Mumbai, Feb 11 (IANS) An award-winning experiential event concept elrow will be held in India for the first time in March.

After spreading fun and fiesta across 34 countries and 84 cities, elrow, touted as the world's craziest party, will be held in Mumbai on March 16, read a statement.

Brought to India by BookMyShow, elrow's India debut will be based on its world famous Samba theme 'Sambowdromo do Brasil'.

Albert Almeida, Chief Operating Officer, Live Entertainment, BookMyShow, said: "Over 80 cities across the globe have experienced and loved elrow and we are excited to work with them on their India debut."

On their India debut, Juan Jr, CEO, elrow said: "We are very excited to hold the first elrow party in Mumbai. With India being one of the largest growing markets globally for entertainment, it is both a mission and a fun experience for us...We sincerely look forward to embracing the Indian market and hope our show will wow our Indian fans."

Kunal Khambhati, Head of Live Events and IP, BookMyShow, added: "We are confident that party lovers will thoroughly enjoy this experience, irrespective of whether they are regulars or first-timers."

