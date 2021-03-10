UP: A Day After Lodging Rape Complaint, Minor Girl’s Father Dies

On Wednesday, 10 March morning, just two days after three men allegedly gang-raped a minor girl in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur, the girl’s father ‘met with an accident’ outside a hospital and died.

The girl had lodged a complaint with the Kanpur Police on Tuesday, 9 March, police said.

According to reports, father of Deepu Yadav and Saurabh Yadav, who are two of the three accused in the case is a UP Police Sub-Inspector in Kannauj district, NDTV reported.

The third accused, Golu Yadav, has been arrested. The girl’s family have levelled serious allegations against the police, saying that the police is complicit.

The girl’s grieving grandfather spoke to reporters on Wednesday morning and said, “My son has been murdered. The police is complicit,” NDTV quoted.

Following the lodging of the FIR, the girl’s father and brother accompanied her to a health centre in Ghatampur for a medical examination. DIG Kanpur Preetinder Singh informed that the father had gone out for tea when he met with “an accident by an unidentified truck”.

He was rushed to the hospital, where he died during treatment. Singh added that a case has been registered and the accident is being investigated, NDTV reported.

The incident led to outrage among the girl’s relatives and many locals, who staged a dharna on the road, holding up the traffic on the Kanpur-Sagar Highway.

The UP police instructed Kanpur police via a tweet to act swiftly, and investigate both the incidents—the gang rape and the girl’s father’s death.

“The truck that was involved in the alleged accident is to be recovered and its driver arrested,” UP Police said, The Hindu reported.

Brijesh Shrivastava, a senior police official in Kanpur, said on Tuesday that they have formed five teams to carry out further investigations and arrest the other two accused, NDTV reported.

(With inputs from The Hindu and NDTV)

