Day after joining BJP, Khushbu Sundar says she wants to give befitting reply to Cong

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 13 (ANI): A day after joining the Bharatiya Janata Party, actor-turned-politician Khushbu Sundar on Tuesday said that she wanted to give a befitting reply to Congress.

Soon after Sundar returned from Delhi, she said that I have joined the BJP because of the Tamil Nadu party president L Murugun.

"I have joined BJP because of Murugan," Sundar told reporters at Chennai Airport.

She was a prominent face of Congress and was also party spokesperson, but Congress dropped her from the post before she submitted her resignation letter to Congress' interim President Sonia Gandhi on October 12.

"I have worked hard and when I come out they (Congress) are against me. I want to give a befitting reply to them," she said.

"I will be speaking further at BJP headquarters," she added.

Sundar joined BJP yesterday in New Delhi in the presence of Tamil Nadu unit president L Murugun and National General Secretary CT Ravi, ahead of Tamil Nadu polls scheduled for next year. (ANI)