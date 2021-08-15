I-Day: Hand fans made by tribals help keep heat at bay

New Delhi, Aug 15 (PTI) Colorful handmade fans sourced from tribal artisans across the country provided relief to dignitaries and guests at the Independence Day function from the scorching sun beating down on the Red Fort on Sunday.

Amid the high heat and humidity, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was also seen wiping his face with a towel while addressing the nation on the 75th Independence Day.

The national capital recorded a temperature of 30.6 degrees Celsius around 8:30 am. The maximum temperature is predicted to settle around 37 degrees Celsius.

As the sun rose in the sky, several invitees were seen covering their face and head with a towel, while others blew the handmade pankhas to keep the heat at bay.

TRIFED, the nodal agency which markets and promotes tribal products, collaborated with the Ministry of Defence to make handmade pankhas available to the guests attending the event. This is the fourth year of this collaboration.

It’s a token to recognise the craftsmanship of the tribal artisans and give a fillip to their livelihoods, the Tribal Affairs Ministry said in a statement.

Sourced from artisans from states such as Rajasthan, Odisha, West Bengal, Bihar, Gujarat and Jharkhand, these pankhas are ecofriendly and have been made out of natural, organic materials, it said.

As a memorabilia, these pankhas help revive memories of the past when these were an integral part of Indian households and offered comfort in the scorching heat.

The Tribes India pankhas are also available for sale in TRIBES India retail outlets across the country and also on its e-commerce platform. PTI GVS TIR TIR