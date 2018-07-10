Each day comes with its own challenges, victories: Sonali Bendre Behl

Mumbai, July 10 (IANS) Actress-writer Sonali Bendre Behl, who has been diagnosed with a "high-grade cancer" and is undergoing treatment in New York, says every day brings both challenges and victories and the only thing that she wants to focus on is "positive" outlook.

In a Twitter post on Tuesday, Sonali shared a photograph in which she is seen sporting short hair. She expressed gratitude to all her friends, fans and family members for the love and support that has come her way since she revealed her battle with cancer.

"In the words of my favourite author Isabel Allende, 'We don't even know how strong we are until we are forced to bring that hidden strength forward. In times of tragedy, of war, of necessity, people do amazing things. The human capacity for survival and renewal is awesome'."

Sonali said the "outpouring of love" she has received in the last few days has been "overwhelming".

"I'm especially grateful to those of you who shared stories of their experiences in dealing with cancer, whether it was your own or the loved ones. Your stories have given me an extra dosage of strength and courage and more importantly, the knowledge that I am not alone," she said.

On how she is dealing with the change, she said: "Each day comes with its own challenges and victories and so for now I am taking this One day at a time.

"The only thing I am trying to be consitent about is maintaining a positive outlook... Literally, switch on the sunshine -- it's my way of dealing with this. Sharing my journey is also part of this process... I can only hope it reminds you that all is not lost and that someone, somewhere understands what you are going through."

Her health condition forced her to step down as the judge of a reality TV show "India's Best Dramebaaz". Actress Huma Qureshi has stepped into her shoes.

Sonali is married to producer Goldie Behl. They have one son Ranveer together.

