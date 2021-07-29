Day 7, Tokyo Olympics LIVE: Deepika in QFs; Pistol Shooters Fail to Advance

Archer Deepika Kumari in quarterfinals, in action at 11.30 am

Shooters Manu Bhaker, Rahi Sarnobat fail to make it to the final

Boxer Lovlina Borgohain's QF match at 8.48 am, just a win away from assuring a medal

PV Sindhu's QF match at 1.15 pm

Avinash Sable creates new national record in Men's 3000m Steeplechase, misses out on final

Women's hockey match delayed due to rain, to start at 9.15 am

Shooting: Both the Indians fail to qualify to the final. Disappointing! The event is still going on, but there are 11 shooters with a better score than Manu (12th) and only the top 8 qualify. Rahi in 30th place.

Bulgaria's Antoaneta Kostadinova is at the top of the table with a 590 in both the rounds. She is followed by ROC's Vitalina Batsarashkina at 586. Germany's Doreen Vennekamp is 3rd with a 586 as well.

Shooting: Bhaker finished the two stages of the 25m Pistol Women's Qualification Round with a total score of 582 (292 in Precision and 290 in Rapid). Currently in 11th place.

Sarnobat had finished with an overall score of 573 (Precision: 287 + Rapid: 286). Ranked 32nd.

Shooting: Bhaker starts Series 3 with two 10s, a 9 and another two 10s. A low 8 followed by four 10s. Finishes Series 3 with a 97, which takes her score in the rapid stage to 290, higher than Rahi's score of 286.

The final will be held later in the day.

Shooting: Excellent start for Bhaker in Series 2. Seven 10s in a row. Follows it up with three 9s. Finishes Series 2 at 97. Total score in rapid stage after first two series is 193. Currently in 12th position. The top 8 shooters will qualify to the final.

Shooting: Manu Bhaker is in action in the 25m Pistol Women's Qualification Rapid Stage.

Finishes Series 1 with a 96 (7 10s, 2 9s and an 8).

Archery Update: Deepika Kumari to face Korea's San An in the quarterfinals at 11.30 am.

The first four women into the quarterfinals at the @Tokyo2020 @Olympics!



Deepika Kumari will face An San, while Mackenzie Brown will take on Alejandra Valencia.#ArcheryatTokyo #archery pic.twitter.com/JOD5r8veqG — World Archery (@worldarchery) July 30, 2021

Athletics: Avinash Sable finishes 7th in the Men's 3000m Steeplechase Round 1 Heat 2 with a time of 8:18.2. That's a national record for him! Broke his own national record of 8:20.20, which he had clocked at the 24th National Federation Cup Senior Athletics Championships in March.

However, he has failed to qualify. Misses qualification by just one place. So close! Three runners, who were in the top three of their heat, will feature in the finals despite having timings slower than Sable. If he was in Heat 3 and not 2, he would have qualified. Pity!

Finishes 13th out of 44 overall. Qualifies for the 2022 World Championship to be held in Oregon, United States.

Avinash finished the first 1000m with a time of 2:46.6, was 6th.

Avinash finished 2000m with a time of 5:33.6, was coming 7th.

Indian steeplechaser #AvinashSable finishes 7th in his heat with a National Record time of 08:18.12



*(NR is subject to ratification)#Athletics#Tokyo2020 #Olympics — SAIMedia (@Media_SAI) July 30, 2021

Archery: Shootoff time! Ksenia scores a 7. Deepika fires a 10. Wins shootoff and match 6-5. Enters quarterfinals. She will face the winner of the contest between Korea's An San & Japan's Ren Hayakawa. The quarterfinals will be held from 11:15 AM to 12:00 PM.

Archery: Ksenia starts Set 5 with a 9. A low 7 for Deepika. Ksenia fires a 10. Deepika too manages a 10. Ksenia with a 9 in her 3rd shot. Deepika manages an 8.

Ksenia wins Set 5 28-25. The overall score is 5-5. Going to be a shootoff.

Archery: Ksenia starts Set 4 with a 9. Deepika too fires a 9. An 8 in her 2nd shot for Ksenia. An 8 for Deepika as well. Ksenia follows it up with a 9. Deepika too posts a 9. It's a tied set. 26-26. Both will get a point each. Deepika is up overall at 5-3.

Archery: Ksenia starts Set 3 with a 9. Deepika fires a 10. Another 9 for Ksenia and a 9 for Deepika. A third 9 for Ksenia. Deepika too fires a 9.

Deepika wins set 3 28-27. Goes 4-2 up.

Archery: Ksenia starts Set 2 with 9. Follows with a 8 and a high 10. Finishes at 27.

Deepika starts strong with a 10. Follows it up with a 9 and a low 7. Total in Set 2: 26.

Ksenia wins Set 2 27-26. The score is 2-2 after two sets.

Archery: Deepika Kumari's Individual Round of 16 match against ROC's Ksenia Perova begins. Some support for Deepika in the stands.

Ksenia starts Set 1 with a 9. Deepika too starts with a 9. Another 9 for Ksenia. Deepika hits a 10 in her second shot. A low 7 for Ksenia in her third shot. Deepika manages a 9. Wins Set 1 28-25. Goes 2-0 up.

Golf Update: Anirban Lahiri had finished Round 1 with a score of 4-under 67 and was tied 9th. Meanwhile, Udayan Mane shot a 76 and ended in 60th position.

Shooting: Four 10s and a 9 for Rahi in her first five shots. A low 7 in her sixth. Follows it up with four 10s on the trot. Finishes Series 3 with a 96. An overall score of 286 in Rapid stage and a combined (Precision + Rapid) score of 573. Placed 32nd. Her journey ends there.

ROC's Vitalina Batsarashkina finishes Series 3 with a 294 and a total of 586. The top 8 will qualify to the final.

Shooting: Rahi finishes Series 1 of the Rapid stage with a score of 96, comprising 7 10s, 2 9s and a low 8.

Finishes Series 2 at 94. Starts well with three 10s. The fourth is a low 6, which will hurt her. Follows it up with a 9, four 10s, and another 9 for a total of 190 after the two series. Is currently 32nd. Not looking good.

Shooters Manu, Rahi in Action

Good morning to all. Welcome to The Quint's live coverage of Day 7 of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. Thursday was the best day for the Indian contingent since Mirabai Chanu's silver medal on day one. Let's hope they can continue the good run today. The good news: Several athletes are just one win away from increasing India’s medal tally.

We start the day's proceedings with the 25m Pistol Women's Qualification Rapid Stage in which Manu Bhaker and Rahi Sarnobat are in action. Manu had scored 292 in her three Precision Series yesterday and is ranked 5th, while Rahi managed a 287 and is placed 25th.

Bhaker Eyeing a Place in the Final

Shooters Manu Bhaker and Rahi Sarnobat will be in action in the 25m Pistol Women's Qualification Rapid Stage at 5.30 am. Manu had scored 292 in the three Precision Series on Thursday and is ranked 5th, while Rahi managed a 287 and is placed 25th. Both need to come up with a strong performance in the rapid stage. The top 8 athletes will qualify for the final, to be held at 10.30 am.

Archer Deepika Kumari will face ROC's Ksenia Perova in the Women's Individual Round of 16 match at 6 am. The winner will advance to the quarterfinals, which will be held later today, followed by the semifinals and the final.

The athletics competition will also get underway today, where Avinash Sable will be in action in the Men's 3000m Steeplechase Round 1 Heat 2 at 6.17 am, Dutee Chand in the Women's 100m Round 1 at 8.10 am, MP Jabir in the Men's 400m Hurdle Round 1 - Heat 5 at 8.27 am, and Alex Antony, Sarthak Bhambri, Revathi Veeramani and Subha Venkatesan in the 4x400m Relay Mixed Round 1 Heat 2 at 4.42 pm.

The Indian women's hockey team will be desperate for a victory when they take on Ireland in their fourth Pool A match at 8.15 am. The women have lost their first three matches to Netherlands (1-5), Germany (0-2), Great Britain (1-4).

All eyes will be on pugilist Lovlina Borgohain who will take on Chinese Taipei's Nien-Chin Chen in the second quarterfinal of the women's welter event at 8.48 am. A win would ensure a medal for her and the country.

Shuttler PV Sindhu will face her first real test in this Olympics when she takes on Japan's Akane Yamaguchi during their quarterfinals clash at 1.15 pm. The 24-year-old from Fukui, Japan, is a 2018 World Championships bronze medallist and a 2018 Asian Games gold medallist. It's bound to be an exciting match. Agile, with quick reflexes, Akane tends to tire out her opponents with her excellent shot-making prowess, while Sindhu uses her height and power to her advantage. Sindhu and Yamaguchi have faced each other 18 times, with Sindhu winning 11 of those encounters. The last time they played each other was in the quarterfinal match at the All England Open, where Sindhu beat Akane 16-21, 21-16, 21-19. Both the women topped their respective groups.

The men's hockey team will face hosts Japan in their final pool match at 3 pm. The men-in-blue are currently placed second behind Australia in Pool A with three wins and one loss out of four games. They had made it to the quarterfinals with their 3-1 win over Argentina on Thursday. The top four make the last-eight stage from each group. The quarterfinals are on Sunday.