Day after 5.3 magnitude quake, several aftershocks, another earthquake of 4.4 magnitude felt in Kutch; no damage reported

An earthquake measuring 4.4 on the Richter Scale struck near Rajkot in Gujarat at 12.57 pm on Monday, reports news agency ANI quoting the National Centre for Seismology. The epicentre of the earthquake was about 82 km north-northwest of Rajkot.

This was the second earthquake to hit the city in less than 24 hours. According to news agency PTI, 13 other aftershocks of varying magnitudes have rattled the Kutch district since last night but no casualty or damage to property has been reported, said officials.

According to a report in Times Now, a scientist from the Gandhinagar-based Institute of Seismological Research (ISR) said that the epicentre was 15 km North-North East of Bachau.

The report quoted ISR scientist Santosh Kumar as saying that they are analysing whether today's quake "is an aftershock or a new earthquake on a different fault line."

According to Kumar, as of now, they are counting it and other quakes in the region as aftershocks of last night's earthquake.

An aftershock of 3.7 magnitude was recorded at 10.02 am on Monday with its epicentre six km East-North East of Bhachau, another ISR official said. At 1.01 pm, another aftershock of 3.6 magnitude was recorded with its epicentre being 11 km NNE of Bhachau.

Earthquakes of various magnitudes of 3.1, 2.9, 2.5, 2.4, 1.7, 1.6 and 1.4 have been recorded till Monday afternoon, the official said. No casualty or damage to property has been reported so far, he added.

As per a report in NDTV, Rajkot experienced tremors as a 5.5 magnitude quake stuck 118 km north-northwest of the city at 8.13 pm on Sunday.

Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel was quoted as saying that the entire Saurashtra and north Gujarat regions, including Ahmedabad, felt the impact of the quake.

"There is no report of any major damage to life and property from any area after the quake," he added.

According to the NDTV report, four medium intensity quakes hit 90 km east of Jammu and Kashmir's Katra. The place also bore witness to a 3.8 magnitude quake last night.

According to a Indian Express report, Gujarat has witnessed three major earthquakes in the past. The most devastating among these was the one in 2001. The other two quakes were the one in Anjar in 1956 and the Rann of Kutch earthquake from 1918. The 2001 Bhuj earthquake had a 7.7 magnitude and reportedly killed 20,000 people.

With inputs from agencies

