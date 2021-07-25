Day 2, Tokyo Olympics LIVE: Wins for Mary & Sindhu; Aus Score 5 in Hockey

MC Mary Kom and PV Sindhu open campaigns with easy victories.

Manu Bhaker and Yashaswini Singh Deswal fail to qualify for 10m Air Pistol final.

Deepak Kumar and Divyansh Singh Panwar fail to qualify to the 10m Air Rifle Men's Final.

Sania Mirza and Ankita Raina knocked out in Round one by Nadiia and Lyudmyla Kichenok 6-0, 6(0)-7, 8-10.

Swimming: In the pool, India’s Maana Patel has come in at 2nd in Heat 3 of the women's 100m backstroke in 1:05.20 while Zimbabwe’s Donata Katai finishes first (1:02.73).

Hockey: India vs Australia Q2: India may have finished the first quarter strongly, but Australia after the break went for the kill as their opponents looked for an equaliser. India conceded another penalty corner, and another goal to Jeremy Hayward and Australia. An exquisite dragflick from Hayward, low and hard swerving away from Sreejesh, rattled into the back of the goal. A couple of minutes later, Australia extended their lead when Flynn Ogilvie scored with a pile driver which Sreejesh had no chance of stopping. Matters got worse for India with 4 minutes left in the first half as Joshua Beltz rattled it past Sreejesh to make it 4-0.

If that wasn’t enough, India’s Dilpreet saw a green card which put him out for a couple of minutes due to an off the ball foul.

India ended the first half well and truly on the mat.

Boxing: Indian boxer Manish Kaushik's lost his opening bout at the Olympics against Great Britain’s Luke McCormack by 4-1 split decision in the lightweight division. The Brit dominated the bout and impressed all five judges.

Hockey: India vs Australia Q1: In what was a clash of the two of the medal contenders, Australia began the contest on the front foot, trying to attack Sreejesh’s goal in search of an early goal. India clawed back and a lovely through ball to Shamsher almost found its way into the back of the net. Shamsher though couldn’t finish it off and India squandered a penalty corner soon after as well.

The Aussies too got a penalty corner soon after and they got their breakthrough Daniel Beale with five minutes to go. In the last minute, Rupinder drove through the heart of his own defense and played in Lalit, who earned a free hit before another PC. Rupinder’s pile driver though was kept out by Australia as India finished the quarter strongly. Australia led 1-0.

Hockey: The Indian men's hockey team will be in action very soon and they play the mighty Australia. Here's your line-up for the Indian team. India had started off with a 3-2 win against New Zealand.

Boxing: Mary Kom wins! Got in some good punches. All five judges award round three to Mary Kom. Wins the bout 4-1 on split decision. The 38-year-old mother of four is through to the round of 16.

Off to a winning start: Mary Kom

Boxing: Another close round. Mary Kom wins round 2 just by a whisker.

Boxing: Mary Kom facing Dominican Republican's Miguelina Hernandez Garcia. There is a 15-year age gap between the two. Mary starts off well in first round. Shows good footwork. Three judges award round one to Mary Kom.

Table Tennis: What a match! What a performance! Kudos to both players. An intense 57-minute battle. However, Manika Batra kept her nerves and came back after being 0-2 down in the 7-game match, and again, after being 2-3 down. Eventually won it 4-3. She advances to Round 3. This win will give her a lot of confidence.

Final result: 4-11, 4-11, 11-7, 12-10, 8-11, 11-5, 11-7.

Table Tennis: All to play for for both. At this time it's about who handles pressure better. Good start by Batra. Running away with the lead. 4-1.

Table Tennis: Batra, trailing 2-5 in Game 6, takes a time-out. Makes it 5-5. Takes the lead. Wins it 11-5. What a comeback! Wins six game points on the trot. 3-3 as we go into the final game.

Table Tennis: Both players are not giving much away. Fighting for every point. However, Pesotska takes the lead now. A four-point lead for her. Manika needs to be back before Pestotska runs away with the game. And she is doing exactly that. Makes it 7-8 from 3-8 and now it's time for the mid-game break. Game Five is literally hanging in the balance.

Table Tennis: Wow! a 43-stroke rally. Batra makes it 2-2. Wins game four 12-10. An excellent comeback by Batra. Completely transformed after the first two games. Maybe the peptalk with her coach helped.

Table Tennis: The two players are giving it all. Once again, Batra takes the lead. Reaches 6-3 from 3-3.

By the way, Pesotska is ranked 32nd, 30 above Batra, who is at 62.

The team of Manika Batra and Achanta Sharath Kamal were knocked out from the mixed doubles event yesterday.

Table Tennis: A much improved performance from Batra in Game 3. Makes it 10-6 from 0-3. In the lead for the first time. Now the pressure is on Pesotska. Batra wins game three 11-7. Game on! It's 2-1 in favour of Pesotska in this game of nerves.

Table Tennis: Batra's coach can be seen telling her to calm down. I guess it's working. Batra makes it 3-3 from 0-3 in Game 3.

Table Tennis: Smashes met with smashes. An intense rally. It's Pesotska point in the end. Leading 5-3 in Game 2.

Table Tennis: Manika Batra's women's singles round two match against Ukraine's Margaryta Pesotska begins and the first set just takes five minutes to finish. Pesotska wins Game One 11-4 and goes up 1-0.

Shooting - Men's Skeet Qualification Day 1: Angad Vir Singh Bajwa scored 24/25 in Round 3 to take his total score to 73 after three rounds. He had hit 25/25 in Round 2 and 24/25 in Round 1 and is currently placed 10th.

Meanwhile, Mairaj Ahmad Khan could only manage 22/25 in round three to take his overall score to 71. He had scored 25/25 and 24/25 in the previous two rounds. Mairaj is currently placed 26th in the rankings.

There are two more rounds left in the qualification round. The top six athletes will qualify to the final.

Sailing: Nethra Kumanan finishes 16th in race two of the Women's One Person Dinghy - Laser Radial. She is currently placed 27th in the overall rankings, scoring 33 points in Race 1 and 16 points in Race 2.

Sailing: The Men's One Person Dinghy - Laser Race 1, which was scheduled to start at 11'05 am IST, has been delayed. India's Vishnu Saravanan will be participating in the same.

Table Tennis: Hong Kong's Siu Hang Lam comes back from behind to beat India's G Sathiyan 7-11, 11-7, 11-4, 11-5, 9-11, 10-12, 6-11 in their men's singles round two match.

Disappointing result for India but the match was a nail-biter. It was an upset win for Hong Kong as the 95-ranked Lam spoiled the day for the 38th ranked Sathiyan. Nevertheless, the match was an absolute thriller.

Manika Batra will now face Ukraine's Margaryta Pesotska women's singles round two match at 12 pm IST.

Table Tennis: An excellent comeback by Hong Kong's Siu Hang Lam, winning games five and six after losing the three before that. However, Sathiyan is not letting him have it easy. This game could have gone either way. It's 3-3 and all to play for in the last game. Game on!

Table Tennis: Lam Siu Hang however fought back against Sathiyan in the 5th game of the contest winning a close one 9-11. Sathiyan still leads the contest 3-2.

Sailing: Nethra Kumanan is back in action for Race 2 after a small delay due to the weather. She's started off well and is among the top 5 in the initial phase of the race.

Table Tennis: G Sathiyan is playing Lam Siu Hang in his first game at the Olympics. His debut started off with a game dropped at 7-11, but he bounced back in style taking the next two games at 11-7 and 11-4. He wrapped up the fourth game at 11-5, further consolidating his lead in the contest.

Shooting: India's Deepak Kumar and Divyansh Singh Panwar have failed to qualify to the 10m Air Rifle Men's Final, finishing 26th and 32nd respectively.

Meanwhile, China's Haron Yang, who finished first, created a new Qualification Olympic Record with a score of 632.7. The top four have all gone past the previous Qualification Olympic Record of 630.2.

Shooting: A 103.6 for Divyansh Singh Panwar in Series 6: 10.3, 10.3, 10.4, 10.6, 10.5, 10.5, 10.3, 10.2, 10.1, 10.4. Finishes 32nd with a total score of 622.8 with an average of 10.380. His scores in the six rounds: 102.7, 103.7, 103.6, 104.6, 104.6, 103.6.

Deepak Kumar finishes 26th with an overall score of 624.7, with an average of 10.412. Series 6 was his best round where he scored 105.3: 10.4, 10.3, 10.1, 10.8, 10.7, 10.8, 10.5, 10.8, 10.3, 10.6. His scores in the six rounds: 102.9, 103.8, 103.7, 105.2, 103.8, 105.3.

Shooting: Another 104.6 for Divyansh Singh Parmar in Series 5: 10.6, 10.1, 10.5, 10.2, 10.7, 10.6, 10.8, 10.1, 10.6, 10.4.

Deepak Kumar manages a 103.8 in Series 5: 9.9, 10.7, 10.7, 10.3, 10.3, 10.9, 10.5, 10.0, 10.3, 10.2.

Both are on Series 6 now.

Shooting: A slightly better show from both the Indians in Series 4. Deepak Kumar manages a score of 105.2, while Divyansh Singh Panwar scores 104.6. Both are still outside the top 25 though.

Shooting - 10m Air Rifle Men's Qualification Round: Deepak Kumar scores 103.7 in Series 3 with scores of 10.2, 10.5, 10.5, 9.9, 10.3, 10.8, 10.5, 10.5, 10.1, 10.4.

Three scores of less than 10 for Divyansh Singh Panwar. He manages a score of 103.6 in Series 3: 9.9, 9.7, 9.9, 10.5, 10.6, 10.7, 10.7, 10.6, 10.2, 10.8.

Both shooters have an average of about 10.3. Meanwhile, the top 3 are all averaging above 10.5. China's Yang Haoran is currently occupying the top position.

Shooting - Men's Skeet Qualification Day 1: Angad Vir Singh Bajwa hit 25/25 in Round 2, following up on his 24/25 in Round 1 and is currently placed 9th.

After scoring 25/25 in Round 1, Mairaj Ahmad Khan hit 24/25 in Round 2. He is currently placed 14th.

Both Mairaj and Angad are on 49 points.

Shooting: Deepak Kumar scores 103.8 in Series 2 with scores of 10.2, 10.5, 10.4, 10.1, 10.3, 10.7, 10.3, 10.7, 10.1, 10.5.

Panwar manages 103.7 in Series 2: 10.3, 9.8, 10.6, 10.0, 10.6, 10.7, 10.2, 10.8, 10.4, 10.3.

Sailing: Nethra Kumanan is placed 33rd out of 44 after Race 01 of the Women’s One Person Dinghy - Laser Radial. Race 02 will take place later today.

Shooting: India's Deepak Kumar and Divyansh Singh Panwar are currently in action in the 10m Air Rifle Men's Qualification Round. The top 8 athletes will qualify to the final. There are six rounds of 10 shots each. An athlete has to shoot 60 shots in 75 minutes. The maximum an athlete can score per shot is 10.9.

Deepak Kumar starts with 102.9 in Series 1: 10.4, 10.0, 10.1, 10.2, 10.5, 10.0, 10.2, 10.4, 10.4, 10.7.

Divyansh Singh Panwar scores 102.7 in Series 1: 10.4, 10.1, 10.3, 10.7, 10.2, 10.4, 10.3, 10.4, 10.2, 9.7.

Tennis: After dominating their opponents for the major chunk of the contest, the Indian duo of Sania Mirza and Ankita Raina conceded the game in a tie-break set. The pair lost 6-0, 6(0)-7, 8-10 to Ukrainian twins Nadiia and Lyudmyla Kichenok. The Indian pair was serving for the game at 5-3 in the second set.

Meanwhile Ashleigh Barty, the current world number 1, was also handed a shock defeat in the women's singles in the first round 6-4, 6-3 to Spain's Sara Sorribes Tormo.

Tennis: The Ukrainian pair is giving a tough fight to India's Sania Mirza and Ankita Raina.

Sailing: Nethra Kumanan, the first female Indian sailor to qualify for the Olympics, is currently in action in the Women’s One Person Dinghy - Laser Radial - Race 01.

TENNIS UPDATE: London 2012 and Rio 2016 gold medallist Andy Murray has pulled out of the singles competition at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics allegedly due to a quad strain. However, he will be competing in the doubles event with Joe Salisbury. Murray was a two-time defending champion.

“I am really disappointed at having to withdraw but the medical staff have advised me against playing in both events, so I have made the difficult decision to withdraw from the singles and focus on playing doubles with Joe," he said.

Two-times singles gold medallist Andy Murray out of the tennis singles at the #Olympics due to a quad strain. There won't be a three-peat. #Tokyo2020 — Rohith Nair (@RohithNair) July 25, 2021

Andy Murray's reason for his withdrawal from singles at the Olympics: quad strain.



"The medical staff have advised me against playing in both events, so I have made the difficult decision to withdraw from the singles and focus on playing doubles with Joe.”



More tough luck. — Tumaini Carayol (@tumcarayol) July 25, 2021

Tennis: Sania Mirza, Ankita Raina begin their first round women's doubles match against Ukraine's Nadiia Kichenok and Lyudmyla Kichenok. The Indian pair wins the first set 6-0.

Badminton: Victorious start for PV Sindhu. Beats Israel's Ksenia Polikarpova 21-7, 21-10 in her Group J match.





2016 Rio Olympics medalist @Pvsindhu1 starts off her @Tokyo2020 campaign on a brilliant note as she comfortably beats 's Polikarpova 21-7, 21-10 in her first match of Group J #SmashfortheGlory#badminton#Tokyo2020#Cheer4India#TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/XQt6d5TjnL — BAI Media (@BAI_Media) July 25, 2021

Shooting - Men's Skeet Qualification Day 1: India’s Mairaj Ahmad Khan scores 25 points in Round 1, while Angad Vir Singh Bajwa scores 24 points. There will be four more rounds of 25 shots each.

Badminton: Rio Olympics silver medallist PV Sindhu wins first game against Israel's Ksenia Polikarpova 21-7. Scores 13 consecutive points.

Artistic Gymnastics: Debutant Pranati Nayak, India's only gymnast to qualify for the Olympics, is currently in action. She finishes Floor exercise with a score of 10.633, Vault Rotation with a score of 13.466, Uneven Bars with a score of 9.033 and Balance Beam with a score of 9.433. Records a total score of 42.565 in the four categories of women's artistic gymnastics. Nayak is ranked 12th. The top 24 ranked gymnasts after all sub-divisions will qualify to the All-Around Final. The top 8 make the final in each apparatus.

Live Update!



Pranati Nayak registers a score of 10.633 in the Floor exercise and completes a perfect vault for a score of 13.466



Uneven bars and Balance beam categories to follow#ArtisticGymnastics #Tokyo2020#Cheer4India @PMOIndia @ianuragthakur @NisithPramanik @PIB_India — SAIMedia (@Media_SAI) July 25, 2021

Rowing: India's Arvind Singh and Arjun Lal finish third in the Men's Lightweight Double Sculls Repechage round with a time of 6:51.36. Qualify for the semifinals.

#IND rowers Arjun Lal and Arvind Singh have qualified for the SEMI-FINAL of Men's Lightweight Double Sculls after finishing 3️⃣rd in the repechage round! #Rowing | #StrongerTogether | #UnitedByEmotion pic.twitter.com/Sn6mX0SWnw — #Tokyo2020 for India (@Tokyo2020hi) July 25, 2021

Some inspiring words from Heena Sidhu for Manu and Yashaswini:

Manu and Deswal rank 12, 13 with 575 and 574. I think they put up a brave brave fight especially Manu, after having some problem with her equipment. I think this experience will make them stronger for the mixed team event which I'm really looking forward to now — Heena SIDHU (@HeenaSidhu10) July 25, 2021

For all d people who are quick to judge that Manu succumbed to pressure. I just got to know what happened to her equipment in detail n how much time she lost. She didn't succumb to pressure she rose to it. Giving a score of 575 in less than 34 mins is n achievement of her nerves — Heena SIDHU (@HeenaSidhu10) July 25, 2021

She was so close that if that last shot was an inner 10 she wud have been in the finals even after going through a complete weapon breakdown in between the match. Stop judging athletes on numbers coz maybe that's the only thing u can understand. Start understanding Performance!! — Heena SIDHU (@HeenaSidhu10) July 25, 2021

Women's 10m Air Pistol Qualification: Bhaker finishes Series 6 with a 95 comprising 6 10s and 4 9s. Finishes 12th at 575 (14x) - 98, 95, 94, 95, 98, 95.

Deswal ends Seris 6 with a 95 as well with 6 10s and 4 9s. Finishes a spot below Bhaker at 13th with a total score of 574 (11x) - 94, 98, 94, 97, 96, 95.

Both the shooters miss the final spot.

Bhaker's last shot was an 8. If it would have been a 10, she would have made the cut.

Women's 10m Air Pistol Qualification: Deswal resgisters a score of 96 in Series 5 with 6 10s and four 9s. On to Seies 6 now. Is currently placed 13th.

Bhaker finished Series 4 with 95 - 5 10s and 5 9s. Bhaker finishes Series 5 with an impressive 98 comprising 8 10s and 2 9s. Currently placed 8th.

Reminder: Top 8 qualify to the final.

Women's 10m Air Pistol Qualification: Deswal scores 97 in Series 4 with 7 10s and 3 9s. Has started Series 5.

Bhaker has completed seven shots in Series 4.

Women's 10m Air Pistol Qualification: Both Bhaker and Deswal score 94 in Series 3.

Bhaker has 5 10s, 4 9s and 1 8. While Deswal manages 6 10s, 2 9s and 2 8s.

There was some issue with Bhaker's gun where she lost more than five minutes. She has to shoot 60 times in 75 minutes.

It's showing 154-4x against Manu's name since some time now. Has she taken a long break or are the online results stuck for her? — Heena SIDHU (@HeenaSidhu10) July 25, 2021

Women's 10m Air Pistol Qualification: Bhaker manages 95 in Series 2 with 5 10s and 5 9s.

A 98 for Deswal in Series 2 with 8 10s and 2 9s.

Both shooters are on Series 3 now.

Women's 10m Air Pistol Qualification: A near perfect start for Manu Bhaker with a 98 in Series 1. 8 10s and 2 9s.

The 24-year-old Yashaswini Singh Deswal registers a score of 94 with 1 8, 4 9s and 5 10s.

Shooting: We start the day's proceedings with the Women's 10m Air Pistol Qualification where world no.1 and 2 - Manu Bhaker and Yashaswini Singh Deswal will be in action.

The top 8 athletes will qualify for the final round which will be held at 7'45am.

Day 1 was a disappointing day for men's shooting, where Saurabh Chaudhary topped the qualification rounds but was the second person to be eliminated in the final. While, Abhishek Verma did not make the final.

Tokyo Olympics: Day 2 Live Coverage

Good morning! Welcome to The Quint's live coverage of Day 2 of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Expect an action packed Sunday where several Indian athletes will be in action over the next 12 hours.

Rio silver medallist PV Sindhu, boxer Mary Kom, Sania Mirza will all start their respective campaigns today, whereas the Indian men's hockey team will face the mighty Australians today.

India is currently placed 12th in the medals table thanks to Mirabai Chanu's historic silver medal in women's 49kg weighlifting on Day 1, which made the country proud.

28 countries have opened their account so far at the Tokyo Olympics.

4 Shooters Competing For Medals Today

Indian shooters will aim to lift themselves from Saturday's disappointing show when they begin Day 2 of their campaign at the Asaka Shooting Range today.

A host of events, including women's 10m air pistol, men's 10m air rifle and men's skeet, are lined up on a busy day for shooters.

While young Manu Bhaker and Yashaswini Deswal will compete in women's air pistol, Deepak Kumar and Divyansh Singh Panwar will be keen to erase the disappointment of their fellow teammates on Saturday when they compete in 10m air rifle.

Experienced shooter Mairaj Ahmad Khan and young Angad Vir Singh Bajwa will then attempt to qualify for the medal rounds in skeet.

