Rohit Out on 6 After England Bowled Out For 578

England started Day 3 of the Chennai Test against India with overnight batsmen Dominic Bess and Jack Leach at the crease and the score at 555/8.

The two added 12 more runs to the score before Jasprit Bumrah picked the first wicket of the morning, Dom Bess out lbw on 34.

Leach then had James Anderson for company but the two added just 11 runs to the total before off-spinner R Ashwin castled Anderson and England were bowled out for 578.

Leach remained unbeaten on 14.

Ravichandran Ashwin of India celebrates the wicket of James Anderson of England during day three of the first test match between India and England.

Earlier, England skipper Joe Root -- playing his 100th Test -- scored a brilliant 218 and was the start performer for the visitors. Root faced 377 balls and smashed 19 fours and two sixes during the course of his innings which was brought to an end by left-arm spinner Shahbaz Nadeem in the final session on Day Two. He also became the first batsman to score a double hundred in his 100th Test.

Opener Dominic Sibley and all-rounder Ben Stokes also made notable contributions of 87 and 82 respectively. India also conceded 45 extra runs, including 20 no balls.

For India, Bumrah and Ashwin were the pick of the bowlers as they both scalped three wickets each in 36 and 55.1 overs respectively. Ishant Sharma and Nadeem picked two-two wickets while Washington Sundar remained wicketless.

Brief scores: England 578 all out (Joe Root 218, Dominic Sibley 87; Jasprit Bumrah 3/84)

