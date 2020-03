'Unity in Diversity', the traditional collection of outfits of different states stole the show for the third day of Bombay Times Fashion Week 2020. The young designers picked up the fabric and traditional designs from six different states of India, and gave them a new look according to today's timeless culture. Model and beauty pageant titleholder 'Miss Diva Supranational 2020', Aavriti Choudhary was the showstopper for the event.