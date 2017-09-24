On This Day in 2007 India Defeated Pakistan to Lift Inaugural World T20 Under MS Dhoni

It has been a decade, but the scene of India lifting the inaugural World T20 in 2007 is still fresh in every fan's mind.

New Delhi: It has been a decade, but the scene of India lifting the inaugural World T20 in 2007 is still fresh in every fan’s mind. On this day, back in 2007, MS Dhoni-led team India defeated traditional rivals Pakistan in the final to lift the World T20 in Johannesburg. India emerged victorious in a thrilling final by just five runs.

Batting first in front of a packed Wanderers Stadium, India posted 157 for six in their allotted 20 overs. It was Gautam Gambhir who guided his side to a competitive total after India kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Gambhir’s 34-ball 75 and Rohit Sharma’s 30 off just 16 balls towards the end helped India cross the 150-run mark.

Bowlers then kept India in the hunt by reducing Pakistan to 77 for six. Misbah-ul-Haq almost emerged as the unlikely hero as he took Pakistan close to India’s total.

It all went down to last over as Pakistan needed 13 runs to with just one wicket in hand. Dhoni then handed the ball to Joginder Sharma. After bowling a wide, Misbah smashed Joginder for a six down the ground and at that point of time, it looked like Pakistan would pull it off.

With six needed off four balls, Misbah went for a cheeky scoop. He mistimed it as the ball went up high in the air straight towards S Sreesanth at short fine-leg. And thus, team India was crowned first World T20 champions.





India had made it to the finals after defeating Australia in the semifinal. The MS Dhoni-led side lost only one match (against New Zealand) in the tournament, besides being involved in a tie against Pakistan in the group stage. The Men in Blue, however, won the bowl out against Pakistan to take home valuable points.