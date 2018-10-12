Day 2 at LMIFW closes on 'whimsical' note

New Delhi, Oct 12 (IANS) The night was a celebration of love and nature as leading designer duo Abhishek Gupta and Nandita Basu, Gauri and Nainika brought the curtains down of second day at Lotus Make-Up India Fashion Week (LMIFW) with "breathtaking ensembles".

Combining nature with fashion, Gupta and Basu showcased "butterfly" effect on all over their collection. Through their fashion line, the duo imparted the importance of "pollination" for pollinators such as bees, butterflies and birds among spectators.

The collection encompasses perfectly crafted intricate embroidered mofits of pollinators. Dresses, skirts, tops, trousers and jackets in hues of black, cream and dull gold with accents of pink and green formed the ensemble of Gupta and Basu's collection.

Another highlight of Thursday grand night show was fashion designer sister duo, Gauri and Nainika's "pop" collection.A

The sisters touched upon the intricacies and pyschology of modern women and transported audience into the world of love, dreams and romance through their fashion line.

The ramp was illuminated with pastel pink and pastel blue with a touch of silver shimmer in Gauri and Nainika ensembles. The outfits were embodied with designers' signature floral motifs .

Models walked down the ramp inA silhouettes ranged from friled gowns to shimmered short dresses, paired up with black shoes.

Talking about the collection, Nainika said: "We used soft and youthful colours to bring out the feminine look in the outfits. We have been grown up in gardens and flowers are something which are close to us .So, I and Gauri decided to use flowers as the running theme for our ensembles."

Apart from the collections, they were the models who added the limelight to the show by dancing at the end and setting up "party" mood on the runway.

"Fashion is all about fun, celebration and glamour. Everyone works hard throughout the fashion shows. So, when the show ends , models always look a way for celebrating. So, dance at the end of today's show came off naturaly " added Nainika.

--IANS

sim/ahm/