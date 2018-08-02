Day 2: Kohli helps India reach 274, England 9/1 at stumps

Birmingham, Aug 2 (IANS) England finished day two on nine for one in their second innings at stumps of the opening Test match against India here on Thursday.

The hosts, thus, have a 22-run lead over the visitors with three days of play remaining.

Alastair Cook was the lone English batsman to fall in the second innings, castled by Ravichandran Ashwin.

Earlier in the day, visiting captain Virat Kohli (149) struck a masterclass century to take India single-handedly to 274 all out.

Brief scores: England 287 all out and 9 for 1 in 3.4 overs (Keaton Jennings 5 not out; Ravichandran Ashwin 1/5).

India: 274 all out in 76 overs (Virat Kohli 149; Sam Curran 4/74)

--IANS

dm/nir