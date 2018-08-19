Day 2, Asian Games: Vinesh Phogat Bags Gold, Lakshay Wins Silver

Indian men’s hockey team scored 17 goals against their Indonesian counterpart in their Pool A opener.

Mandeep Singh, Dilpreet Singh and Simranjeet Singh scored three goals while Rupinder Pal Singh scored a brace.

Meanwhile, the Indonesian team like their female counterparts failed to take a single shot at the Indian goal.

India will next play Hong Kong on Wednesday, 22 August, in their second match of Pool A.

Vinesh Phogat has won her first-ever Asian Games gold medal, winning the 50kg category final 6-2 against Japan’s Yuki Irie.

After the women, the Indian men’s badminton team is also out in the quarter-finals following a 3-1 loss to Indonesia.

Former world number 1 Kidambi Srikanth was the first on court and lost the opening match to world number 12 Anthony Sinisuka Ginting 21-23, 22-20, 10-21. In the doubles match,

Marcus/Kevin beat Rankireddy/Shetty 19-21, 21-19, 20-16.

HS Prannoy though got India on the board with a 21-15, 19-21, 21-19 win over world number 15 Jonatan Christie.

The loss though was closed when Fajar Alfian and Muhammad Ardianto beat the doubles pair of Manu Attri and Sumeeth Reddy to take an unassailable 3-1 lead in the tie.

Kabaddi: Setback for Kabaddi Team

In a major upset, seven-time gold medallist India suffered their first ever loss in the Asian Games to South Korea in the men's Kabaddi Group A match.

India lost 23-24 to South Korea, who won the bronze medal in the Incheon Games four years ago, in a match that went down to the wire.

This is the first defeat for India in 28 years at the Asian Games.

Shooting: Lakshay Bags Silver

Indian teenager Lakshay has won the day’s second medal, a silver in the Men’s Trap event.

The 19-year-old finished with a score of 43/50 behind Chinese Taipei’s Kunpi Yang who took home the gold with a score of 48/50.

Seasoned campaigner Manavjit Singh Sandhu missed the podium, finishing fourth after he got eliminated with a score of 26 after 35 shots.

From left to right, silver medalist India’s Lakshay, gold medalist Taiwan’s Yang Kunpi and bonze medalist South Korea’s Ahn Daemyeong celebrate with their medals during the awards ceremony of the trap men shooting event. More

Wrestling: Sakshi and Pooja Lose Semis

Olympic bronze medallist Sakhi Malik has lost her semi-final 8-7 to Aisuluu Tynybekova of Kyrgyzstan. She held a 7-6 lead till the last 10 seconds when her opponent pushed her on the mat, picking up two points.

Sakshi requested for a review and there were nervous moment but the bout was indeed awarded to her opponent, who is bronze medallist from the 2017 World Championships. The extra point for a failed review making the final scoreline 9-7.

Pooja Dhanda too will now be fighting for bronze after losing her semi-final by technical superiority to North Korea’s Jong Myong Suk.

Japan Sends Players Home After Prostitute Scandal

Four Japanese basketball players have been sent home from the Asian Games in disgrace for allegedly paying prostitutes for sex, the Japanese Olympic Committee (JOC) said Monday.

"I met with the athletes and they deeply regret what they did," delegation head Yasuhiro Yamashita said. "I apologize from the bottom of my heart as the head of the delegation."

Tennis: Thandi in Pre-Quarters

Wins in tennis as well for India as Kamran Kaur Thandi has won her first round match against Jargal Altansarnai in straight sets. Yesterday, Thandi won the mixed doubles opening match along with Divij Sharan as well.

Wrestling: Sakshi Also in Semis

Joining Vinesh and Pooja in the semis is the Olympic medallist, bagging another victory by technical superiority.

Wrestling: Pooja Dhanda Also in Semis

Joining Vinesh in the semis is 57 kg wrestler Pooja Dhanda who beat 19-year-old Nabira Esenbaeva 12-1 in their quarter-final bout.

The 12th point earned Pooja the win by technical superiority.

Sakshi Malik’s bout will take place in just a bit.

Wrestling: Vinesh Marches Into Semis

After beating Rio Olympics bronze medallist in her opening bout, Vinesh was handed an easier opponent in Korea’s 33-year-old Kim Hyungjoo in the quarters.

After Period 1, the Indian had a dominant 6-0 lead and with 90 seconds to go in the bout, the Korean made a play that backfired as Vinesh had her on her back. The four points from the move meant Vinesh won the bout by technical superiority. Kim asked for a review on a move which was overruled and extra point was added in Vinesh’s tally.

A 11-0 win and Vinesh is one win from assured medal.

Vinesh Malik won her opening bout against Sun Yunan of China, the same player against whom she had gotten injured during the Rio Olympics. More

Wrestling: Sakshi Enters Quarters

Sakshi Malik all class in her Round of 16 match as well, needing just two minutes against Thailand’s Salinees Srisombat to win her bout by technical superiority.

The Olympic bronze medallist gets a strong hold of her opponent and maintains the position till she has opened up the 10-point lead needed to be awarded the win before the six minutes of regulation time finish.

Wrestling: Pooja Wins, Pinki Loses

53 kg category wrestler Pinki has lost her very first bout to Mongolia’s Sumiya Erdenechimeg by technical superiority.

Pooja Dhanda though needed just over a minute to close out her win against Thailand’s Orasa Sookdongyor in the 57 kg category. The Indian opened up a 10-0 lead in a minute and four seconds to be awarded the bout by technical superiority.

Wrestling: Vinesh Wins Opener

In her opening bout, Vinesh Phogat drew a tough opponent in China’s Sun Yanan who had won the 2013 World Championships and is also a silver medallist from the 2014 Asian Games. Interestingly, Yanan is the same player against who Vinesh was playing her Olympics bout when she got injuried in Rio.

In Indonesia though, the Indian medal favourite was all class as she raced to a quick 2-0 lead in the first minute. She however saved her best move for the end. 2 minutes left in the bout and Vinesh got a solid hold of the Chinese opponent, picking up 6 points in one move to race to an 8-0 lead. While she did concede two points towards the end, the only Phogat sister at these Asian Games had done enough to close the bout and move into the quarters.

Shooting: No Medal for Apurvi

Despite qualifying for the final in the second spot, Apurvi Chandela has dropped out of medal contention in the 10m Air Rifle final.

The Indian shooter was the fourth shooter to be eliminated from the final.

Shooting: Apurvi Chandela's Final Underway

The women’s 10m Air Rifle final is underway and Apurvi Chandela is the one Indian in contention after qualifying for the final in the second spot.

Shooters make two shots and after each set, one competitor is eliminated from the final.

Chandela has already opened her medal account at these Asian Games after winning the mixed team bronze with Ravi Kumar yesterday.

Apurvi Chandela qualified for the final of the 10m Air Rifle final in the second spot. More

Women's Badminton Team Quarters: India Lose

The Indian women have knocked out of the badminton team event after a 1-3 loss to top seeds Japan.

Wrestling Action Stars at 12pm

After Bajrang’s gold on Day 1, there are a few more medal hopes in wrestling today with four women and one man in action.

125 kg freestyle wrestler Sumit starts the day with his pre-quarter match before the women take centre-stage. Olympic medallist Sakshi Malik (62 kg) and CWG gold medallist Vinesh Phogat (50 kg) along with Pinki Jhangra (53 kg) and Pooja Dhanda (57 kg) will fight it out for gold starting 12pm.

The finals of all categories start at 6pm IST.

Women's Tennis: Ankita Raina Wins

Ankita Raina is through to the pre-quarters of the women’s singles tennis event after a 6-2, 6-4 win over Indonesia’s Gumulya Beatrice. The Indian tennis player’s Round of 16 match is scheduled to take place tomorrow (21 August).

Women's Basketball: India Lose Again

Another loss for the Indian women’s basketball team.

After losing to Kazakhstan and Chinese Taipei in their first two games, India have been thrashed 104-54 by Unified Korea.

10m Air Rifle Final: Apurvi Chandela Qualifies

Another shot at winning a medal for shooter Apurvi Chandela as she qualifies for the 10m Air Rifle Women’s final with a score of 629.4. She finishes second in the qualification round after Ruozhu Zhao.

The other Indian in the event, Elavenil Valarivan fails to move forwards after finishing 14th.

The final is scheduled to take place at 11.30am.

Women's Team Event: Saina Nehwal Loses, India Trail 1-2

Indian shuttler Saina Nehwal loses the third match in the women’s team event quarter-final against Japan.

The 2017 World Champion from Japan Nozomi Okuhara has won the third match of the tie 21-11, 23-25, 21-16 to give the top seeds a 2-1 lead over India.

Women's Kabaddi: India Wins

The Indian women’s kabaddi team beat Thailand 33-23 to register their second straight win at this Asian Games.

Another dominant performances after the two-time defending champions defeated the Japanese women 43-12 in their opening match.

Later today, the Indian men’s team will be playing South Korea in their Pool B match at 3:00pm IST.

Deepak Kumar Wins Silver

India’s first medal day of the day! Deepak Kumar bags a silver in the 10m Air Rifle Men’s event with a score of 247.7.

Two Indians qualified for the finals of the event with Deepak placed behind Ravi Kumar in fourth and fifth positions. While Ravi failed to improve his placing, Deepak eventually jumped up three spots to bag the silver for India.

This is India's first silver at the 2018 Asian Games after Bajrang Punia won the gold and Apurvi Chandela along with Ravi Kumar won the mixed team bronze in the 10m air rifle event.

10m Air Rifle Men's Final Underway

Two Indians – Ravi Kumar and Deepak Kumar – are vying for medals in the 10m Air Rifle Final, which is now underway.

Ravi and Deepak are in third and fourth positions respectively, after the first five shots.

Down to the last four shooters, and India are assured of at least one medal in the event. Placed third and fourth, Ravi and Deepak were fighting to stay alive. But it’s Deepak who stays on while Ravi bows out. Now what’s left to see is which medal he brings home.

Women's Basketball: India Trailing 49-22

The Indian women’s basketball team are trailing 22-49 against Unified Korea after the first two quarters in their third women’s basketball Group A match.

With two quarters still to go, it is going to be an uphill task for the Indian women to reduce that lead.

After a 61-79 loss to Kazakhstan in the opener, the Indian women lost 61-82 to Chinese Taipei in their second match.

Women's Badminton Team Quarters: Japan Level Score

Sikki Reddy and Arathi Sara have lost to the Japanese world no 1 pair of Sayaka Hirota and Yuki Fukushima.

The Indian pair’s 15-21, 6-21 loss means Japan has levelled the score 1-1 in the women’s team quarter-final.

Next up, Saina Nehwal plays 2017 World Champion Nozomi Okuhara.

Dushyant in Men's Lightweight Single Sculls Finals

Dushyant qualifies for the finals of the Men's Lightweight Single Sculls after finishing first in the Heats with a timing of 7.43.08.

Deepak, Ravi Reach 10m Air Rifle Finals

Ravi Kumar and Deepak Kumar have qualified for the 10m Air Rifle Finals after finishing fourth and fifth, respectively, in the qualification round.

The final is scheduled to start at 9.15am IST.

PV Sindhu Beats World No 2 Yamaguchi

PV Sindhu has defeated world no 2 Akane Yamaguchi in the first game of the women’s team quarter-final.

After winning the first set 21-18, Sindhu was trailing 8-10 in the second set. But the Indian shuttler won three straight points to take an 11-10 lead. She eventually won the second set 21-18 to give India a 1-0 lead against Japan.

Next up, Nelakurthi Sikki Reedy and Sunil Arathi Sara are playing the doubles match.

Badminton Women's team Quarters Underway

The Indian women's team quarter-final match against top seeds Japan in underway. In the first game, Rio Olympics silver medallist PV Sindhu has won the first set 21-18 against world No 2 Akane Yamaguchi.

Shooters in Action

The shooters get Day 2 underway. Ravi Kumar and Deepak Kumar are currently competing in the 10m Air Rifle Men qualification. Seema Tomar is third in the ongoing qualification round of the Trap Women event.

Indians in Action on Day 2

Women's Wrestling Events Get Underway

Day 2 of the 2018 Asian Games will see India’s top female wrestlers Vinesh Phogat and Sakhi Malik compete for the gold medals.

Also in action will be the men’s and women’s kabaddi teams as well as the men’s hockey team. In fact, all three teams are the defending champions from the 2014 Incheon Asian Games with the hockey team also booking their Olympics berth with a gold four years back.



