Day 16, Tokyo Olympics LIVE: Golfer Aditi Ashok Bogey's 11th, Drops to Third

Aditi Ashok's final round of golf is underway with the 23-year-old playing in the leader group with Nelly Korda and Lydia Ko.

Bajrang Punia's bronze medal match starts at 3:55pm IST.

Neeraj Chopra's javelin throw final gets underway at 4:30pm IST.

Leaderboard after 10 holes

Nelly Korda: -17

Lydia Ko: -14

Emily Kristin Pedersen: -13

Aditi Ashok: -13

Golf: Exciting day this! Aditi finished the first of her back nine holes with an even par but a bogey from the on-song Lydia Ko means the Indian 23-year-old is now tied second with Ko and Pedersen.

Nelly Korda, the world number one, seems to have switched gears after the double bogey on the seventh as she's followed it up with three back-to-back birdies to increase her lead by three shots. She's now -2 for the day.

Leaderboard after 10 holes

Nelly Korda: -17

Lydia Ko: -14

Emily Kristin Pedersen: -14

Aditi Ashok: -14

Golf: Aditi drops a shot and moves down two spots.

Leader Nelly Korda picked up a birdie on the ninth hole and Lydia Ko followed even as Aditi Ashok has bogeyed the last hole before the group make the turn.

A par four hole and Aditi's third stroke fell shot but she finished it off cleanly but the bogey drops her down to the third spot with the other two ladies in her leader group picking up the birdies.

Also, we have a fourth golfer in contention now! 25-year-old Emily Kristin Pedersen is -4 after 10 holes today and -14 for the event as she climbs to third to tie with Aditi

Leaderboard after 9 holes

Nelly Korda: -16

Lydia Ko: -15

Emily Kristin Pedersen: -14

Aditi Ashok: -14

Golf: A birdie each for the three ladies in the leadergroup and they're all at -15 for the day after 8 holes.

A good comeback from world number one Nelly Korda after a frustrating seventh hole as she's now even par for the day with Aditi -3 and Lydia at -5.

Golf: Big movement on the leaderboard! Aditi, Nelly and Lydia are tied for the first spot after the American double bogeyed the par three seventh hole.

She held a two shot lead at the start of the hole but at the edge of the green, she fumbled with her putting as the ball returned back downhill - forcing her to complete the hole in five shots. She's now +2 for the day.

Aditi and Nelly played it out in a safe three shots and all three ladies are now tied for the top spot with -14.

Golf: A birdie on the sixth and Aditi is back to the second spot, by herself.

Four shots to par on this one and while Lydia was the first to finish off, using all four strokes and breaking her four hole birdie-run, Aditi has completed the hole is three strokes. Her second straight birdie that takes her score to -14.

Nelly Korda, who's had the outright leads for the last few days, has finished with another even par and is -1 for the day.

The lead is down to two shots.

Golf: Aditi, New Zealand's Lydia Ko and American Nelly Korda are playing the final round together and had there been a crowd allowed in Tokyo, that's where you'd see all spectators as between the three, there's already been six birdies thru the first five holes.

Four of those are Lydia's who has slipped to the second spot while Aditi is now third.

Golf: The leaderboard in the women's golf event is making some rapid moves today with Indian golfer Aditi Ashok first slipping down to a tied third and now climbing back to the second spot.

After completing the first four holes on even par, the 23-year-old moved to the third spot but with a birdie on the fifth, she's back in the second spot.

American Lydia Ko has played a stunning round so far with four birdies in the first five holes.

It's the penultimate day of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and India have three players in medal contention. Golfer Aditi Ashok starts the final round at the second position while javelin star Neeraj Chopra qualified for the final with the best throw and then there is Bajrang Punia, the world number two in the 65kg wrestling category who will be fighting for the bronze.

. Read more on Olympic Sports by The Quint.Day 16, Tokyo Olympics LIVE: Golfer Aditi Ashok Bogey's 11th, Drops to ThirdNational Handloom Day 2021: Date, History and Significance . Read more on Olympic Sports by The Quint.