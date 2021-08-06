Day 14, Tokyo Olympics LIVE: Women's Hockey Team Aiming for 1st Bronze

Men's 50km walk final: Gurpreet Singh fails to finish.

Golf: Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar in action in round three of the women's individual finals.

Hockey: India women's team trailing 0-1 vs Great Britain.

Wrestling: Seema Bisla's women's freestyle 50kg round of 16 match against Tunisia's Sarra Hamdi after 8.07 am IST.

Wrestling: Bajrang Punia's freestyle 65kg round of 16 match against Kyrgyzstan's Ernazar Akmataliev after 8.49 am IST.

Women's 20km walk final: Bhawna Jat and Priyanka Goswami in action at 1 pm IST.

Men's 4x400m relay round one: Arokia Rajiv, Muhammed Anas, Amoj Jacob, Noah Nirmal Tom, Naganathan Pandi in action at 5.07 pm IST.

Hockey: Q2 begins. GBR start strongly. And they have scored. The cross from the right goes in from the stick of Deep Grace Ekka. She was trying to clear it but it gets deflected in the wrong direction. GBR go 1-0 up. Elena Rayer with the goal.

Hockey: GBR have the ball once again. Shoot but an easy save by Savita. Indian defence being tested. Has been poor, to be honest. Need to communicate better. Hooter! End of Q1. 2 PCs for GBR. They have created better chances to score. Savita has been the star for India. Defence has been shambolic.

Hockey: Good start by India. GBR in India's D. Danger. Cleared out of it. Sharmila on the run from the right. Long corner for India. A run from the right by Lily Owsley. PC for GBR. Their 2nd of the game. They fail to trap it. India get away with it. Over 5 minutes left in Q1. GBR dominating possession. Sarah Jones in the stricking circle. Shoots and Savita saves it once again. And Savita saves again. Not once but twice! Poor defending by India though.

Hockey: And the match begins. PC for Great Britain in the 2nd minute. Came off the foot of an Indian player. SAVED BY SAVITA! That drag-flick came at some force. Opportunity for India from the right. Free hit for GBR. Free hit for India just outside the attacking circle. Nothing comes out of it. Good work from Navneet Kaur from the right. Was searching for Rani Rampal, who deflects it wide. GBR have been defending well.

Story continues

Hockey: Right, then. It's time for the big one. India vs Great Britain. Bronze medal match. Out walk the umpires. And now it's time for the players. Time for the national anthems. Done with the toss. And now the customarty clash of sticks before the start of play. Team India in a huddle. High hopes from Vandana Katariya and Gurjit Kaur today. Hoping Savita does not have to do much today. She has been brilliant in this tournament.

Golf: Aditi Ashok is in action in round three of the women's individual finals. She is tied 2nd with a 2-under par through hole 4. She had carded a five-under 66 in the second round on Thursday. Diksha Dagar was tied-53rd and is yet to start round three.

Athletics Update: Gurpreet Singh failed to finish the Men's 50km walk final due to cramps. His race had started at 2 am IST. He dropped out of the race around the 35km mark. At the halfway point of 25km, Gurpreet was in 49th position with a time of 2:01:54.

#Athletics #50kmWalk #Update



India's Gurpreet Singh has dropped out of the race after competing for around 35Km as he was cramping due to the gruelling heat and humidity.



At halfway point of 25km, he was in the 49th position with the time of 2:01:54#Tokyo2020 #Olympics — SAIMedia (@Media_SAI) August 6, 2021

Very good morning to all! Welcome to The Quint's live coverage of Day 14 of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

After the men's hockey team's historic Bronze medal on Thursday, will the women's hockey team win theirs today?

Women's Hockey Team Aiming to Make History

The Indian women's hockey team will be looking to emulate the men's team and win their first-ever Bronze and overall medal at the Olympics. They will face Great Britain at 7 am IST. India had lost its semi-final match to Argentina 1-2, while Great Britain was decimated 5-1 by the Netherlands. However, the last time these two teams met was in the group stage, where India lost 1-4.

The 2018 Asian Games and Commonwealth Games Gold medallist Bajrang Punia will start his campaign against Kyrgyzstan's Ernazar Akmataliev in the men's freestyle 65kg round of 16 match after 8.49 am IST. The 27-year-old Bajrang has won six gold medals, three silver and one bronze in his last ten international tournaments. Seeded second, he will be participating in his very first Olympics. Meanwhile, Seema Bisla will be in action in the women's freestyle 50kg round of 16 match against Tunisia's Sarra Hamdi after 8.07 am IST.

Golfer Aditi Ashok, currently tied 2nd, and Diksha Dagar will be in action in round three of the women's individual finals 4 am IST onwards.

Gurpreet Singh will be in action in the Men's 50km walk final at 2 am IST. Later, Bhawna Jat and Priyanka Goswami will participate in Women's 20km walk final at 1 pm IST.

Arokia Rajiv, Muhammed Anas, Amoj Jacob, Noah Nirmal Tom, Naganathan Pandi will take part in the Men's 4x400m relay round one at 5.07 pm IST.