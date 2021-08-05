Day 13, Tokyo Olympics LIVE: Men's Hockey Team Comeback in Style, Leading 5-3

Golf - Women's Individual finals round 2: Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar in action

Men's hockey Bronze medal match: India leading 5-3 against Germany

Wrestling - Women's freestyle 57kg repechage round: Anshu Malik loses 1-5 to Valeria Koblova

Wrestling - Women's freestyle 53 kg Round of 16 Match: Vinesh Phogat beats Sofia Mattsson 7-1, enters quarters

Men's 20km Walk Final: K. T. Irfan, Sandeep Kumar, Rahul Rohilla in action at 1:00 pm IST

Wrestling - Men's freestyle 57kg final: Ravi Kumar vs Zaur Uguev at 4.20 pm IST

Hockey: Free hit for India. On the attack now. AND GOAL!!!!! SIMRANJEET WITH THE GOAL. 5-3. A team goal for India. Gurjant Singh passes it to Simranjeet, who puts it in the back of the net for his second goal of the match.

Hockey: Q3 begins. Penalty Stroke for India. Germany have asked for a referral. Being checked. INDIA TAKE THE LEAD. 4-3. RUPINDERPAL SINGH SMASHES IT IN.

Wrestling: Vinesh Phogat facing Sofia Mattsson in the women's freestyle 53 kg Round of 16 Match. Ends first period with a lead of 5-0.

Second period begins. A takedown. She takes another 2 points. Goes up 7-0. Sofia Mattson, the reigning Olympic bronze medallist, manages a point. 7-1.

Vinesh Phogat has won the match 7-1 and moves into the quarter-final.

Wrestling Update: Anshu Malik loses her women's freestyle 57kg repechage round against Valeria Koblova 1-5.

Hockey: PC for India. Chance for India to score. GOAL!!! India score. 2-3 now. Harmanpreet's drag-flick is saved but Hardik Singh pounces on the rebound and puts it in. What a match! Less than two minutes left in Q2.

And another PC for India. HARMANPREET SCORES! 3-3. SCORES ARE LEVEL. WHAT A MATCH! CAN'T AFFORD TO TAKE YOUR EYES OFF THE SCREEN. FULL OF ACTION.

End of Q2. Half-time. What a comeback by India! Superb stuff.

Hockey: A reverse-flick by Fuchs is saved by Sreejesh. Much better play by India now. Looking much more confident. Germany on the attack now. Superb run by Ruhr. Takes a shot at goal. But it is wide.

But as we write this, Germany has scored. 2-1. Ruhr passes the ball to Niklas Wellen who puts it in with a superb reverse shot.

And Germany score again. 3-1. Benedict Furk it is. Indian defence is all over the place.

Hockey: Q2 begins. And Germany on the attack again. And now India on the counter-attack. And GOAL!!!! WHAT A GOAL BY SIMRANJEET SINGH. REVERSE-STICK AKA TOMAHAWK. INDIA EQUALISE. 1-1.

Hockey: Less than three minutes left in the quarter. Six circle entries for Germany already. India is all over the place. The men-in-blue trying something out there now. Better. Hooter goes off. However, Germany had asked for a referral just before it went off. They are looking for a PC and PC it is.

Another PC for Germany after it hits Amit Rohidas' foot. And another one for Germany. Three in a row. And now there is a referral. And yet another PC. A variation tried by Germany this time. But saved by Sreejesh. And Q1 has ended. FINALLY! Much-needed for India. They need to regroup.

Hockey: Timur Oritz opens the account for Germany. Green card for Germany. And now a PC for India. Rupinderpal Singh's shot goes over the post after a deflection.

What a save by Sreejesh. Crucial! Christopher Ruhr was stopped by Harmanpreet Singh. Indian defence is currently all over the place.

Germany on the attack again and once again Sreejesh saves the day for India.

Hockey: India's bronze medal match against Germany about to begin. The wait has been 41-years long. No pressure, though!

Jokes aside, hope they win it!

The players are on the field. National anthems to start. Time for the toss. Teams standing in a huddle. Last few motivating words before the big match. The match begins. Attacking start by Germany. And they score. Take the lead. 1-0.

IGolf: Aditi Ashok is currently tied 3rd on the lederboard. She has already managed two birdies in round two and is at -6. Diksha Dagar is at 58th position with a +7.

Good morning! Welcome to The Quint's live coverage of Day 13 of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

The men's hockey team will be looking to secure their first Olympic medal in 41 years when they take on Rio Games bronze-winner Germany. Their match starts at 7 am.

Men's Hockey Team to Face Germany for Bronze

All eyes will be on wrestler Ravi Kumar Dahiya, who will fight for the Gold medal against ROC's Zaur Uguev today at 4.20 pm IST. He will take home at least a Silver medal, India's fourth medal overall, from the Tokyo Olympics. He was at his best on Wednesday, winning his round of 16 match 13-2, quarter-final match 14-4, and semi-final by pinning his opponent down. He's the first Indian to enter a wrestling final since Sushil Kumar in 2012.

Anshu Malik will be in action against ROC's Valeria Koblova in the women's freestyle 57kg repechage round at 7.37 am IST. A win here will take her to the second bronze level against Bulgaria's Nikolova EG at 5.35 pm IST. Deepak Punia will also be in action in the men's freestyle 86kg second bronze level match. He had won his round of 16 match 12-1, quarter-final match 6-3, but had lost the semi-final 10-0. His opponent and the time of the bout are yet to be decided. Vinesh Phogat will begin her campaign against Sweden's Sofia Mattsson in the women's freestyle 53kg round of 16 match at 8 am IST.

The Indian men's hockey team will take on Germany in the Bronze medal match at 7:00 am IST. India had lost their semi-final match 2-5 to Belgium, while Germany had lost 1-3 to Australia. India last won an Olympic medal in 1980, a Gold medal at the Moscow Games, and would be looking to end their 41-year drought.

India's K. T. Irfan, Sandeep Kumar, Rahul Rohilla will be in action in the men's 20km walk final at 1:00 pm IST. Golfers Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar will start the day's proceedings early at 4 am IST with round two of the women's individual final. Aditi Ashok was Tied-2nd after round 1, while Diksha Dagar was Tied-56th.

