Day 11, Tokyo Olympics LIVE: Men's Hockey Match Begins, Annu Out in Qualifiers

Annu Rani's fails to make the Women's Javelin Throw final

Men's Hockey semi-final vs Belgium underway

Sonam Malik's Women's Freestyle 62kg 1/8 Final at 9.12 am IST

Tajinderpal Singh Toor's Men's Shot Put Qualification Round at 3.45 pm IST

Hockey: The players are out. Time for the national anthems. What a beautiful and historic moment!

The much awaited semi-final clash between India and Belgium. Less than 10 minutes to go.

Athletics: Annu Rani fails to make it to the Javelin Throw final. Finishes last (14th) in the qualification round. Managed a 50.35m, 53.19m and 54.04m (her best) in her three attempts. It's way below her personal best of 63.24m.

Athletics: Annu Rani, the national record holder, is currently in action in the Women's Javelin Throw Qualification Round. Each athlete will get three attempts each. The qualifying mark is 63. Those who meet that mark or at least the 12 best performers will advance to the final.

Good morning and welcome to The Quint's live coverage of Day 11 of the Tokyo Olympics. It's a big day for the men's hockey team, who will take on Belgium in the semi-final. Needless to say, the whole country will be watching and hoping for a spot in the final.

All Eyes on Men's Hockey Team

The Indian men's hockey team will face Belgium in the second semi-final of the Tokyo Olympics at 7 am. The Indian men have been in good form, winning their last four matches, scoring 14 goals. The men-in-blue had finished second in Group A, with four wins from five matches.

Belgium had a similar outing in Group B but had topped the group and had a better goal difference than India. Both teams posted 3-1 victories over Great Britain and Spain in their respective quarter-final matches on Sunday and will go into the semi-final full of confidence.

The difference between the two teams, however, would be their attacking capacity. Belgium scored 26 goals in the group stage alone, while India managed 15. The pressure will be on the Indian defence, which will surely be tested by the Belgian attack. The fact that they will be playing in an Olympic semi-final match after 49 years and have not won an Olympic medal in 41 years will add pressure on the Indian team. Never mind the hopes of a billion people eagerly watching the match back home.

Annu Rani will be seen in action in the Women's Javelin Throw Qualification Round at 5.50 am IST. Also, wrestler Sonam Malik's will compete in the Women's Freestyle 62kg 1/8 Final at 9.12 am IST. Later in the afternoon, Tajinderpal Singh Toor will participate in the Men's Shot Put Qualification Round at 3.45 pm IST.