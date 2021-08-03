Day 11, Tokyo Olympics LIVE: Belgium leading 4-2 against India

Annu Rani's fails to make the Women's Javelin Throw final

Men's Hockey semi-final: Belgium leading 4-2 vs India

Sonam Malik's Women's Freestyle 62kg 1/8 Final at 9.12 am IST

Tajinderpal Singh Toor's Men's Shot Put Qualification Round at 3.45 pm IST

Hockey: The Indian team needs to raise its game now. Less than 7 minutes left.

Hockey: 18 circle penetrations each for India and Belgium. Most of India's came in the first half. Another PC for Belgium. Variation now. Another PC for Belgium. Hendrickx again and Sreejesh saves the day again. Good save. Another PC for Belgium. The Indian players look fatigued. Belgium seem to have lifted their game. And another PC for Belgium. 13th for them. And yet another PC. An umpire referral now. Still going on. A penlaty stroke it is and Sreejesh looks upset. Goal. Belgium go 4-2 up. Third goal for Hendrickx. 14th goal of the tournament for him.

Hockey: Hendrickx takes the shot. Another PC for Belgium. Good save by Sreejesh. The ball is still in play. Another PC for Belgium. Goal. Belgium go 3-2 up. Fires it in to the right of Sreejesh. Hendrickx it is. Who else? 13th goal of the tournament for him. Over 10 minutes left. Can India come back?

Hockey: Up next are the most important 15 minutes of the Indian players' life. The players look a little exhausted though. Conditions seem to be harsh. Too hot and humid. And Q4 begins.

India trying to create something here. Nothing comes off it. A green card for captain Manpreet Singh. Belgium have the advantage. Good play in the circle by Belgium. And a PC for them.

Hockey: Free Hit for Belgium. Looks like a good attack but the ball is out and wide. Belgium enjoying a bit of territory here. And the hooter goes off. End of Q3.

Hockey: A less energetic quarter as compared to the first two. It's hot and humid out there. India on the attack now. A PC for India now. Belgium ask for a referral. Still going on. PC stands. Harmanpreet's shot is saved and cleared by the defender. Still 2-2. Five minutes left now.

Story continues

Hockey: Q3 begins. All to play for. Opportunity for Belgium but the ball goes to the right of the post. That was close. A long aerial pass by Rupinderpal Singh. Finds the Indian player. That was beautiful! 14 circle penetrations for India as compared to Belgium's 10. Under 10 minutes left in Q3.

Hockey: Harmanpreet sends it wide of the target. Still 2-2. Belgium shoot at goal but the shot is high and goes over the post. Or was it a save by Sreejesh? Anyway, the hooter goes off. Half-time. There have been 11 PCs in the match so far, 4 for India and 7 for Belgium. India has had the better of possession though.

Hockey: Belgium on the attack. Hits the Indian defender's foot. A PC for Belgium. No referral left for India. Hendrickx again. Another PC for Belgium. Amit Rohidas smacked hard on the knee. PC denied. Belgium controlling the possession now. 90 seconds remaining in the first half. India on the attack. PC for India. Belgium have not challenged it though.

Hockey: Smacked in towards the Belgian circle by India. Searching for their third. On the attack. Goalkeeper Vanasch has been brilliant so far. A long corner for India. Chance for India. Mandeep Singh gives a back pass but Dilpreet can't reach the ball. That was close.

India ask for a referral after Mandeep is on the ground. He claims a push. Denied. A long corner for India. They are not very happy with that. Over five minutes remaining in Q2.

Hockey: Another PC for Belgium. Belgium equalise. 2-2. Alexander Hendrickx it is. Smashes it low down to Sreejesh's right. His 12th goal of the tournament. Belgium back in the game and in their flow now.

Hockey: Q2 begins. 2-1 lead for India. A win would assure India of a medal. Hopefully, a gold after 41-years!

And as we write this, it's a PC for Belgium. That shot hit the Indian defender's leg. Another PC for Belgium. Catches his own player. And now another PC for Belgium. The shot gets deflected and the Belgian players hits it over the post. Counter-attack by India. Going for their 3rd.

Hockey: Belgium on the run. But good defending by India. Free hit for Belgium. Hooter goes off. End of Q1. That has been India's quarter. A superb comeback by the Indian team to first equalise and then go 2-1 up. That too in a span of two minutes.

Hockey: Another PC for India. Rupinder Pal Singh's on the pitch for this one. But the Belgian goalkeeper saves it. If only if it was a little lower. A sensational comeback by India. Belgium feeling the pressure. Less than two minutes left.

Hockey: GOAL!!!! INDIA TAKE THE LEAD. A BRILLIANT GOAL BY MANDEEP SINGH WITH A REVERSE TOMAHAWK. A quick referral to check it. A goal it is. Scored two goals in two minutes. What a match! Now the pressure is on Belgium.

Hockey: It's a referral from India. And it's a PC for India. Can they equalise?

A variation. A reverse shot and a second PC for India.

AND GOAL!!!! HARMANPREET LEVELS THIS GAME. 1-1. Smashes it in into the bottom corner. Game on!

Hockey: Still early minutes in the game. Plenty of time left. Though it has been an aggressive start by Belgium. A freehit for them. Building the pressure. Wave of attacks going on. The Indian team needs to compose itself. Seem a bit rattled after that early first goal.

Hockey: Hardik started well but the Belgian defenders stopped his attack. First PC of the game. For Belgium. And it's a goal for Belgium. Loick Fanny Luypaert smashes that dragflick in into the bottom left corner of the goal. Belgium go 1-0 up.

Hockey: The players are out. Time for the national anthems. What a beautiful and historic moment!

Up Next

The much awaited semi-final clash between India and Belgium. Less than 10 minutes to go.

Athletics: Annu Rani fails to make it to the Javelin Throw final. Finishes last (14th) in the qualification round. Managed a 50.35m, 53.19m and 54.04m (her best) in her three attempts. It's way below her personal best of 63.24m.

Athletics: Annu Rani, the national record holder, is currently in action in the Women's Javelin Throw Qualification Round. Each athlete will get three attempts each. The qualifying mark is 63. Those who meet that mark or at least the 12 best performers will advance to the final.

Good morning and welcome to The Quint's live coverage of Day 11 of the Tokyo Olympics. It's a big day for the men's hockey team, who will take on Belgium in the semi-final. Needless to say, the whole country will be watching and hoping for a spot in the final.

All Eyes on Men's Hockey Team

The Indian men's hockey team will face Belgium in the second semi-final of the Tokyo Olympics at 7 am. The Indian men have been in good form, winning their last four matches, scoring 14 goals. The men-in-blue had finished second in Group A, with four wins from five matches.

Belgium had a similar outing in Group B but had topped the group and had a better goal difference than India. Both teams posted 3-1 victories over Great Britain and Spain in their respective quarter-final matches on Sunday and will go into the semi-final full of confidence.

The difference between the two teams, however, would be their attacking capacity. Belgium scored 26 goals in the group stage alone, while India managed 15. The pressure will be on the Indian defence, which will surely be tested by the Belgian attack. The fact that they will be playing in an Olympic semi-final match after 49 years and have not won an Olympic medal in 41 years will add pressure on the Indian team. Never mind the hopes of a billion people eagerly watching the match back home.

Annu Rani will be seen in action in the Women's Javelin Throw Qualification Round at 5.50 am IST. Also, wrestler Sonam Malik's will compete in the Women's Freestyle 62kg 1/8 Final at 9.12 am IST. Later in the afternoon, Tajinderpal Singh Toor will participate in the Men's Shot Put Qualification Round at 3.45 pm IST.

. Read more on Olympic Sports by The Quint.Day 11, Tokyo Olympics LIVE: Belgium leading 4-2 against IndiaExclusive: Former Coach Jaspal Rana Breaks Silence on Manu Bhaker Controversy . Read more on Olympic Sports by The Quint.