A Day After 11 J&K Govt Employees Dismissed, NIA Conducts Raids

A day after 11 Jammu and Kashmir government employees were dismissed on allegations of working for terror groups, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has been conducting raids in multiple locations on Sunday, 11 July.

The raids are being conducted in four locations and five people have been arrested till now, of which four are in Anantnag and one in Srinagar, according to ANI. The raids are related to a terror-funding case.

Of the eleven employees dismissed are two policemen. They have been accused of working as overground workers for terrorist organisations, officials told PTI.

They were dismissed under Article 311 of the Indian Constitution under which no inquiry is held. They are from Anantnag, Budgam, Baramullah, srinagar, Pulwama, and Kupwara.

Four of them worked in the education department, two in the police, and one each in the skill, agriculture, power, and health departments, and SKIMS, officials told PTI.

