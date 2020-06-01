On Day 1 of Unlock 1, A Look at India's Covid-19 Lockdown Exit Strategy Compared to the World

As lockdown 4.0, which was imposed to curb the spread of novel coronavirus in the country, ended on May 31, the central government on Saturday announced its plans for a phased reopening of the economy.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said that while the lockdown will continue to be in place in containment zones till June 30, certain activities will be permitted with effect from June 8 in the first phase of the lockdown exit strategy.

In Phase 1, places of worship, hotels, restaurants, and other hospitality services, and shopping mall will be allowed to reopen with advised precautions.

It has been planned to reopen educational institutions in Phase 2, a decision on which will be taken in July.

Similarly, international air travel for passengers, metro rail services, cinema halls, swimming pools, entertainment parks, gymnasiums, theatres, bars, auditoriums, and assembly halls will be reopened in Phase 3.

Apart from this, while night curfew will remain in place between 9pm to 5am, except for essential activities, states have been allowed to impose suitable restrictions, if deemed necessary.

Most countries that scrambled to put strict nationwide lockdowns to contain the spread of Covid-19 are resorting to gradual reopening in order to avoid sharp spikes in infections that could potentially undo the progress made during the lockdowns.

The United States

The US is the worst-affected country across the globe with 17.75 lakh confirmed Covid-19 cases and nearly 1,04, 000 deaths. Most states had been put under some form of lockdown in late March.

The growth of cases has varied across states and so has the response as well as the reopening strategy.

A majority of states, which began permitting limited activities in early May, have moved for quicker reopening unlike states like New York – the epicentre of the outbreak within the US – which has opted for a more conservative and cautious approach for the exit.

Houses of worship, personal care outlets such as hair salons and retail stores have been allowed to reopen in most of the states. Other non-essential businesses have been allowed to reopen as well in certain states at full capacity, while at least 35 states have allowed restaurant dining and reopening of bars.

In New York, Governor Andrew M. Cuomo has followed a 7-metric approach for a phased regional reopening in the state. These metrics include a 14-day decline in net hospitalisations and deaths, availability of beds and ICU beds, and a testing target. It’s only when all the seven parameters are met a county is cleared for reopening.

As of Sunday, most regions within the state have entered Phase 2 of reopening, in which personal care outlets will be allowed to reopen along with non-essential construction and manufacturing, and curb side pickup in restaurants and retail stores. Advisories, however, have been issued with regards to the number of employees allowed to work and adherence to social distancing norms.

New York City, the worst-affected zone within the state, is still under lockdown and is expected to enter Phase 1 of reopening on June 8.

Spain

In late April, Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez laid out a lockdown exit strategy consisting of four phases from Phase 0 to 3 with each one lasting for two weeks.

Phase 0, which allowed limited outside activities, was planned as a foundation for the transition.

Under Phase 1, small businesses were permitted to reopen with precautions such as earmarking specific shopping hours for those over 65 years old. Assemblies of up to 10 people were allowed as well.

Hotels were also allowed to reopen but with specific restrictions on access to common areas and adherence to social distancing.

In Phase 2, restaurants were planned to be reopened for interior dining. Similarly, cinemas and theatres were allowed to reopen with limited capacity.

The government also allowed assemblies of up to 50 people in closed spaces and up to 400 people in open spaces.

In Phase 3, beginning in the second week of June, all businesses will be allowed to restart with limited restrictions.

Spain has recorded 2.39 lakh confirmed cases of Covid-19 and over 27,000 deaths.

Germany

The federal government in Germany has left it on states to decide on reopening. The guidelines state that the lockdown will have to be imposed again if cases see a spike in a particular region.

