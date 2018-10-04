Day 1 scorecard of India vs West Indies 1st Test

Rajkot, Oct 4 (IANS) Following is the scorecard at stumps on the first day of the first Test between India and the West Indies here on Thursday.
Prithvi Shaw c & b Devendra Bishoo 134
KL Rahul lbw b Shannon Gabriel 0
Cheteshwar Pujara c Shane Dowrich b Sherman Lewis 86
Virat Kohli not out 72
A Rahane c Shane Dowrich b Roston Chase 41
Rishabh Pant not out 17
Extras 14 (b 9, lb 1, nb 4)
TOTAL 364/4 (89 Overs)
Fall of wickets: 1-3 (KL Rahul, 0.6 ov), 2-209 (CA Pujara, 42.6 ov), 3-232 (PP Shaw, 50.2 ov), 4-337 (AM Rahane, 83.3 ov)
Bowling
Shannon Gabriel 18-1-66-1
Keemo Paul 10-1-41-0
Sherman Lewis 12-0-56-1
Devendra Bishoo 30-1-113-1
Roston Chase 16-0-67-1
Kraigg Brathwaite 3-0-11-0
