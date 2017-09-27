Dawood Ibrahim's brother Iqbal Kaskar, 2 other sent to 4-day police custody

Underworld don Dawood Ibrahim's brother Iqbal Kaskar has been sent to four-day police custody, officials said on Wednesday. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has registered a case of money laundering against Kaskar and others for extortion and illegal transfer of property. Kaskar's lawyer Shyam Keswani said that they are cooperating with the police. Kaskar lives in India after being deported from United Arab Emirates in 2003.