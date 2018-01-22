Davos on its toes to hear PM Modi's speech at World Economic Forum: CII Director General

With the World Economic Forum to kick start today, all eyes are set on Davos as PM Narendra Modi will address a plenary session tomorrow. Talking about the PM Modi's visit to Davos, Director General of Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Chandrajit Banerjee said it's really proud moment for all of us. "Today the entire attention of Davos that's been going around is on India because it is a really bright spot in the economy. People are really looking forward to hear it from the man who has made a huge difference in India the last few years," he added. He further said everybody is here with the expectation to understand what will be the great outcome from the Prime Minister himself, who will talk about the changes he has been able to bring in India.