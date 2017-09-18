Davis Cup: Yuichi Sugita defeats Brazil's Thiago Monteiro to keep Japan in World Group

World number 42 Yuichi Sugita thrashed Thiago Monteiro 6-3, 6-2, 6-3 to help Japan preserve their Davis Cup world group status.

Celebrating his 29th birthday, world number 42 Sugita thrashed Monteiro 6-3, 6-2, 6-3 to give the home side an unassailable 3-1 lead in the best-of-five tie after Brazil had given themselves a lifeline by winning the doubles.

Marcelo Melo and Bruno Soares overpowered Yasutaka Uchiyama and Kiwi-born Ben McLachlan 7-6 6-4 6-2 in a rubber delayed by 48 hours because of heavy rain at the weekend with Japan on the brink of victory.

But Sugita, who became only the third Japanese man after Shuzo Matsuoka and Kei Nishikori to capture an ATP tour title in Turkey two months ago, produced a clinical display to dash Brazilian hopes of a comeback in the reverse singles.

Japan took a 2-0 lead after Friday's opening singles when Sugita beat Guilherme Clezar 6-2, 7-5, 7-6 and Go Soeda squeezed past Thiago Monteiro in five sets.

The teams agreed to scratch Soeda's dead rubber against Clezar.