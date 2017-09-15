Davis Cup: When and where to watch India vs Canada, coverage on TV and live streaming

Canada host India in a first meeting between the two nations in the Davis Cup World Group Play-off. Here's all you need to know about watching the matches live.

Canada host India in a first meeting between the two nations in the Davis Cup World Group Play-off.

The Canadians will be keen to bounce back from the disappointment of a decisive fifth rubber defeat to Great Britain in this year's first round, when Denis Shapovalov was defaulted for hitting the chair umpire in the face with a ball.

India, meanwhile, will look to continue the momentum from two straight wins in Asia/Oceania Zone Group I, with the team having already recorded 4-1 wins over New Zealand and Uzbekistan this year. India are looking to end their six-year spell in the Zone Groups and take their place among the Davis Cup elite once again.

Ramkumar Ramanathan, ranked 154, will open India's campaign against 22-year-old Brayden Schnur, who ranked 202 in the world, is making his Davis Cup debut. Yuki Bhambri will play a crucial second singles against world number 51 and Canada's biggest hope Shapovalov.

The doubles rubber on Saturday will feature Rohan Bopanna and Purav Raja for India, who will be up against Canada's Daniel Nestor and Vasek Pospisil.

Here's all you need to know about watching India's Davis Cup matches live.

When and where will the Davis Cup tie between Canada and India be played?

The World Group Play-off tie will be played from Friday to Sunday in Edmonton.

What time will live coverage of the Davis Cup matches start?

The live broadcast of the matches will start at 2.30 am IST (Saturday night for India).

How can you watch the matches live?

All of India's Davis Cup matches will be broadcast live on Neo Sports.

You can also stream all the Davis Cup matches on video.daviscup.com with a subscription. View More