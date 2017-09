Edmonton, Sep 18 (IANS) India team tennis player Ramkumar Ramanathan registered a defeat against Denis Shapovalov in the men's singles to allow Canada take an unassailable 3-1 lead in the Davis Cup World Group play-offs at the Northlands Coliseum here.

The Indian who ranks 154 lost to the 51 ranked Canadian 3-6, 6 (1)-7, 3-6 in two hours and five minutes to allow the hosts take a decisive advantage.

Yuki Bhambri who lost his initial match, will take on Brayden Schnur in Rubber 5.

--IANS

sam/vgu/