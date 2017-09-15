Davis Cup Play-offs: India to begin campaign against Canada

Edmonton [Canada], Sept 15 (ANI): India will lock horns with hosts Canada when they begin their Davis Cup World Group playoff tie on an indoor hard court in Northlands Coliseum, Edmonton later today.

In the first singles match, Ramkumar Ramanathan, ranked 154, will be up against debutant Bradley Schnur while Yuki Bhambri will take on world number 51 Denis Shapovalov in the crucial second men's singles match.

The Indian team are making their fourth straight attempt to make it to the elite 16-nation World Group, having lost in the last three years to Serbia in 2014, Czech Republic in 2015 and Spain in 2016 in the Play-offs.

India captain Mahesh Bhupathi has sprung a surprise by teaming up Rohan Bopanna with Purav Raja instead of Saketh Myneni for the doubles rubber, which is to be played tomorrow.(ANI)