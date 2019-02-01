Davis Cup: Italy hint at including Barrettini for doubles rubber

Kolkata, Feb 1 (IANS) Riding on Matteo Barrettini's superlative show in the second singles rubber, Italy captain Corrado Barazzutti hinted that they might change their doubles combination on Saturday to put themselves in a better position for sealing the Davis Cup World Group qualifier tie here.

Barrettini outclassed India's No 1 singles player Prajnesh Gunneswaran 6-4, 6-3 in less than an hour to hand Italy a 2-0 lead after Andreas Seppi made short work of India's second highest-ranked Ramkumar Ramanathan in the first rubber.

Italy have named their top-ranked player Marco Cecchinato and Simone Bolelli for the doubles tie against Rohan Bopanna and Divij Sharan. But non-playing skipper Barazzutti said at the press conference that they might rejig the formation.

"We still have time to discuss about that. We can change the doubles combination one hour before the match. We still have time to change the team," he said.

Praising Barrettini who hit six aces against Prajnesh and converted three break points, Barazzutti said the 22-year-old played like a veteran.

"Matteo played very, very well. He played like a veteran, like he played many Davis Cup matches. This was a first time for me. He really made a great match."

Barrettini said his Swiss Open triumph last year in Gstaad over second seed Roberto Bautista Agut changed his career.

He also won the doubles title in the St Petersburg Open with their top-ranked Fabio Fognini who is missing out on action in the ongoing Qualifiers.

"A lot of things have changed (since the Swiss Open win). Things are starting to fall place. I think I did a great week there. I realised I could play at that level. After that I won doubles with Fabio. I like to play tennis. It's a dream coming true."

Berrettini added the Indian pair of Rohan Bopanna and Divij Sharan would pose a tough test in the doubles tie on Saturday.

"They are always a very good team in doubles. We know it will be tough. For them it's a very important point. They will play their best tennis possible. But we are up to the challenge. We are a good team too. We will try hard to win the match," he said about Saturday's first rubber.

The youngster was at his aggressive best against the Indian top-ranked Prajnesh who is on a career high 102.

"Our captain decided first to play aggressive in serve, to play as much push towards the net. i think i did all these things really well," he said about the ploy.

He heaped praise on Andreas Seppi who won the opening rubber, saying it helped take the pressure off him.

"There was a bit of pressure on me, it was my first match in the Davis Cup. But Andreas played a great match and I felt less pressure," he added.

