Davis Cup: India lose to Italy 1-3 in World Group qualifier tie

Kolkata, Feb 2 (IANS) India lost their Davis Cup World Group Qualifier tie 1-3 to Italy after Andreas Seppi defeated Prajnesh Gunneswaran in the reverse singles here on Saturday.

After the high of doubles pair Rohan Bopanna and Divij Sharan getting the better of Simone Bolelli and Matteo Berettini and making it 2-1 earlier in the day, Prajnesh was outplayed 6-1, 6-4 in an 62 minutes.

On the first day, Ramkumar Ramanathan lost to Seppi while Prajnesh was beaten in the second singles rubber by Berrettini.

Italy will now play in the World Group Finals while India will be relegated to the Zonals.

--IANS

dm/ksk