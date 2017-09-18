Davis Cup: India lose 2-3 to Canada

Edmonton (Canada), Sep 18 (IANS) Yuki Bhambri and Ramkumar Ramanathan registered contrasting results in their reverse singles matches as India lost 2-3 to Canada in the Davis Cup World Group play-offs at the Northlands Coliseum here.

The visitors were trailing 1-2 going into the final round of matches on Sunday evening and needed to win both the reverse singles in order to win the tie.

However, their hopes were dashed when Ramanathan lost in straight sets to 18-year-old sensation Denis Shapovalov, which handed the Canadians an unassailable 3-1 lead.

Ramanathan did try his best and gave his World No 51 opponent a tough time in the second set before eventually going down 3-6, 6-7, 3-6.

Bhambri then defeated Brayden Schnur in the inconsequential fifth and final match to grab a consolation victory for the Indians.

The 157 ranked Indian defeated the Canadian, ranked at 202, 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 in an hour and 44 minutes.

India have now failed to cross the play-offs hurdle for the fourth year in row. They lost to Serbia, Czech Republic and Spain in their previous three attempts.

The Mahesh Bhupati-led side will have to start again in the Asia/Oceania Group I in 2018 to get to the play-offs stage.

"Tough away loss for us here in Edmonton. We shall come back strong again next yr. @DavisCup Congrats to team Canada," India's doubles star Rohan Bopanna tweeted.

