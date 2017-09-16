Davis Cup: India, Canada level on first day

Edmonton (Canada), Sep 16 (IANS) Ramkumar Ramanathan and Yuki Bhambri had contrasting fortunes in their respective singles encounters as the opening day of the Davis Cup World Group play-off between India and Canada finished 1-1 here.

In the first match on Friday, Ramkumar edged past Brayden Schnur in a four-setter to give India a 1-0 lead.

The 22-year-old used his experience to get the better of the Canadian debutant 5-7, 7-6(4), 7-5. 7-5 in the first singles, which lasted three hours and 16 minutes.

The 154-ranked Ramkumar remained unbeaten in the Davis Cup in 2017 season, having won all five matches he has played.

Later in the day, Bhambri lost to Denis Shapovalov as the hosts levelled the tie at 1-1.

The Canadian defeated Bhambri 7-6(2), 6-4, 6-7(8), 4-6, 6-1 in a match that lasted nearly four hours.

India will hope to bounce back in the play-off when Rohan Bopanna and Purav Raja take on Vasiv Pospisil and Daniel Nestor in the men's doubles.

