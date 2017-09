Edmonton (Canada), Sep 16 (IANS) Ramkumar Ramanathan edged past Brayden Schnur in a four-setter to give India a 1-0 lead over Canada on Day one of the Davis Cup World Group play-off tie here.

The 22-year-old used his experience to get better of the Canadian debutant 5-7 7-6(4) 7-5 7-5 in the first singles, which lasted three hours and 16 minutes on Friday.

The 154-ranked remained unbeaten in the Davis Cup in 2017 season, having won all five matches he has played.

