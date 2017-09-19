Davis Cup: Final between France and Belgium to be played at Lille's Stade Pierre-Mauroy

The Davis Cup final between France and Belgium will be played at Lille’s Stade Pierre-Mauroy from 24-26 November, the French tennis federation announced on Tuesday.

The tie will be played on a hard court indoor surface with the roof closed.

The stadium is home to Ligue 1 football club Lille with a capacity of more than 50,000 but that is reduced for the tennis, with a court set at one end, to seat 27,500.

France beat Serbia 3-1 at the weekend at the same stadium, on a clay surface, to secure their place in the final.

The Lille stadium was also the venue last time France played in the final, with the hosts losing to Roger Federer's Switzerland in 2014 on clay.

Nine-time champions France last won the Davis Cup in 2001.

Twice runners-up Belgium, who secured their place in the final by beating Australia 3-2 in Brussels, are chasing their first title after being losing finalists in 2015 and 1904. View More