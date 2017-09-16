Davis Cup: Canada's Shapovalov beats Bhambri to even tie with India

Edmonton [Canada], Sept. 16 (ANI): 18-year-old Denis Shapovalov defeated Yuki Bhambri, India's No. 2 and world no. 157, 7-6(2), 6-4, 6-7(8), 4-6, 6-1 as Canada leveled the Davis Cup World Group Play-off tie 1-1 on Friday.

Winning the first set 7-6 (2) in a tiebreaker, the Canadian teenager then bettered the performance and won the next set 6-4, but fell 7-6 (6) in the third and then 6-4 in the fourth.

Shapovalov, however, bounced back in a big in the final set and secured the win in what was a marathon clash that lasted nearly four hours.

Earlier, Ramkumar Ramanathan won the first match of the Davis Cup World Group Play-offs.

Ramanathan, ranked 154, defeated debutant Brayden SCHNUR in a marathon four setter.

Canada and India are now tied 1-1 after Day 1. Daniel Nestor and Vasek Pospisil will be in doubles action on Saturday against Rohan Bopanna and Purav Raja. (ANI)