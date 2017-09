Edmonton (Canada), Sep 17 (IANS) India tennis team doubles pair Rohan Bopanna and Purva Raja suffered defeat against Daniel Nestor and Vasek Pospisil to allow Canada take 2-1 lead in the Davis Cup World Group Play-off tie here.

Bopanna-Raja lost 5-7 5-7 7-5 3-6 to seasoned campaigners Nestor and Pospisil in two hours and 52 minutes on Saturday allowing the hosts to take advantage in the play-off.

